Beau Jessup, the 27-year-old daughter of British actress Lisa Maxwell, has died while studying for a master's degree in journalism at Columbia University in New York.

Columbia Journalism School announced her death in a statement dated 9 November, saying it was supporting her family, friends and classmates. The university has not disclosed when or where Jessup died or the cause of death. Her family has not made any further details public.

The university later published an interview with Jessup, conducted in October for its Notebook series, with her family's permission. The discussion covered her studies, interest in journalism, business ventures and ambition to write for theatre. The series profiles students and their experiences at the university.

Columbia Confirms Death of Beau Jessup

The school said it 'mourns the loss of Beau Jessup,' describing her as a member of its Master of Science programme. It extended its condolences to her family, friends and classmates and said it was working with her relatives to provide support.

Jessup was expected to graduate in May 2027. In her Columbia interview, she said she had previously studied social anthropology at the London School of Economics and Writing for Performance at the University of Cambridge.

Columbia did not provide further details about the circumstances of her death. There has been no public confirmation of the cause, and it would be inaccurate to speculate about what happened.

Columbia Journalism School mourns the loss of Beau Jessup, a student in our M.S. program. We join Jessup's family, friends and classmates in remembering her.



Read more below: pic.twitter.com/jeXpRFmHn6 — Columbia Journalism School (@columbiajourn) November 11, 2026

Journalism and Business Ventures

Jessup said growing up as the daughter of a television actress had made her aware of the difference between people's lives and the stories told about them. She described an interest in how journalism could represent experiences accurately, as well as how reporting could distort or simplify them.

At 16, she began Beau's Community Bakes, a weekly newspaper column that used recipes to start conversations with older people, including those experiencing loneliness or social isolation.

She also created SpecialName, a website helping Chinese parents choose English names for their children. In the Columbia interview, she said the project led to a TEDx talk about how she had helped name around one million babies.

Jessup also wrote a play, 'The Sandbag,' while completing her Cambridge degree. It explored family, memory, the body and inherited narratives.

Beau Jessup Hoped To Work as a Journalist

Jessup told Columbia she hoped to work as a journalist and writer after graduation, reporting on people, culture and social issues while continuing to write for theatre.

Her mother, Lisa Maxwell, is known for playing DI Samantha Nixon in ITV drama 'The Bill' and for appearing as a panellist on 'Loose Women.' Maxwell shared her pride in her daughter's Columbia studies on social media in September, describing her as making the family 'super proud.'

The university published Jessup's interview on 11 November, after reviewing the edited version with her. Columbia said it had received permission from her family and wanted to share her experiences in her own words.

The tribute and interview have provided a glimpse of Jessup's academic interests and creative work. However, neither the university nor her family has publicly explained the circumstances surrounding her death.