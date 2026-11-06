Susan Saint James, the Emmy-winning 'Kate & Allie' actress, died of metastatic pancreatic cancer in Los Angeles on October 26 at age 80, her death certificate confirmed, renewing attention to the alcohol addiction she overcame years earlier.

The actress died after an illness lasting months, according to the death certificate obtained on November 5, which listed metastatic pancreatic cancer as the primary cause. A representative had confirmed her death to People days earlier. Metastatic disease, often called stage four cancer, means the illness had spread from where it began to other parts of her body.

A Private Battle Resurfaces

Her passing draws attention to a 2010 interview with Connecticut Magazine, where Saint James spoke openly about depression, a lost sense of identity, and the drinking she hid for years. What she had imagined as a contented retirement instead became one of the hardest stretches of her life. The candour surfaced 16 years before she died, the public glimpse of a recovery she had kept largely private.

Life After Hollywood Took a Toll

Saint James stepped away from regular acting when 'Kate & Allie' ended in 1989, moving her family to Litchfield, Connecticut, to raise her children. The loss of structure and recognition hit harder than she expected. 'I no longer got a paycheck,' she recalled, describing how the absence of professional validation unsettled her.

The Drinking She Learned To Name

During therapy, a doctor asked how much she drank. Saint James first joked about a nightly glass of red wine, then admitted the truth. 'It was more like a bowl,' she said. She came to see that alcohol had become a way to manage her unhappiness, a pattern she said never works for people struggling with addiction.

Sobriety That Carried Her Through Grief

A friend urged her to try a 12-step meeting, and the decision reshaped her life. 'I walked into a meeting and I never looked back,' she said, adding that she had not had a drink in 11 years by the time of the interview.

That hard-won recovery arrived before the family's darkest hour. Her 14-year-old son, Edward 'Teddy' Ebersol, died in a November 2004 plane crash in Montrose, Colorado, while her husband, Dick Ebersol, a veteran television executive and Saturday Night Live co-creator, and their son Charlie survived. In a 2015 interview, she said sobriety had given her the tools to carry that grief.

Born Susan Jane Miller in Los Angeles, she grew up in Rockford, Illinois, and modelled as a teenager before acting. She won an Emmy in 1969 for 'The Name of the Game', one of eight Emmy nominations across her career, with later nods for 'McMillan & Wife', where she starred opposite Rock Hudson, and 'Kate & Allie', opposite Jane Curtin. She received a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2008 and co-owned a radio station in Litchfield, Connecticut.

Her family described a woman who gave her time and energy freely and taught her children to slow down and look out for others. The television star millions watched on screen had quietly won her most personal fight long before most of the public ever learned of it. She is survived by her husband, four children, and seven grandchildren.