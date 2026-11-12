Kayla Smith stabbed 16-year-old Chloe Watson Dransfield five times before telling her grandfather 'You can't ring the police, she's dead', approximately a minute later, Leeds Crown Court has heard. Smith, 18, pleaded guilty to murder on 12 November following the attack in Austhorpe, east Leeds, in the early hours of 28 March 2026.

CCTV recorded the exchange at 5.12am, after Smith and Archie Rycroft had run back to her home, prosecutors said.

Her grandfather, Geoff Smith, called an ambulance 37 minutes after the stabbing, and Chloe was pronounced dead in hospital at 6.40am. The 37 minutes refers to the interval before the emergency call was made, rather than the ambulance's response time.

CCTV Captured the Grandfather's Response

Footage showed Smith and Rycroft with Geoff Smith outside the summer house in his garden, where she lived. He could be heard saying 'I'm ringing the police', before his granddaughter replied: 'You can't ring the police, she's dead'.

Trio deny murder of 16-year-old Chloe in Leeds row over boyfriend as trial opens



A 16-year-old girl was fatally stabbed in a pre-planned street fight in Austhorpe after a row over a boy both girls had been seeing, Leeds Crown Court has heard.



Chloe Watson Dransfield, from… pic.twitter.com/Glvt4qmWf3 — Yapp (@YappAppLtd) November 12, 2026

A neighbour later saw Geoff Smith performing CPR on Chloe on the footpath, and another resident also helped, jurors heard.

Repeated Threats Before the Taxi Journey

Opening the prosecution case, Mark McKone KC said Chloe had been with Blake Dowling, 18, at his mother's house while he remained in contact with Smith. Both girls had been romantically involved with Dowling, and Smith repeatedly threatened to stab Chloe after discovering she was with him.

Charlotte Parker, who was in the house, said she heard Chloe telling Smith over the phone that she was not scared and was sick of being threatened. Another friend who was speaking to Chloe on FaceTime said she heard Smith threaten: 'I'm gonna stab you in your throat'.

Doorbell Camera Did Not Capture the Stabbing

The girls agreed to fight, and prosecutors say Dowling booked the taxi that took Chloe to Smith's property, where Rycroft was also present. Chloe messaged a friend saying she was 'off to go fight Kayla' and sent a photograph of herself in the taxi, jurors heard.

CCTV showed Smith leaving the summer house at 5.10am in pyjamas, 'striding quickly' with something shiny in her raised hand, Mr McKone said. Ring doorbell footage captured her shouting, 'Come on, big girl', and prosecutors alleged she could then be heard saying, 'Come on then, I will stab you'.

Alleged Phone Recording Was Never Recovered

Prosecutors said Smith stabbed Chloe five times in the neck and back, but the attack itself was not captured by the doorbell camera. Rycroft was seen walking behind Smith holding a phone, and prosecutors alleged he filmed the stabbing using her handset after she must have handed it to him for that purpose.

A video had been deleted from the phone and was never recovered, the court heard. Mr McKone also said Smith and Rycroft were 'laughing and joking' with friends and using nitrous oxide in front of officers when arrested.

Co-defendants Deny Murder and Manslaughter

Dowling and Rycroft deny murder and manslaughter, and Smith's admission does not establish their alleged involvement.

Prosecutors allege Dowling knew Smith wanted to stab Chloe and helped organise the violence by booking the taxi, while Rycroft provided support by accompanying Smith and trying to film her using violence.

Dowling told a friend of Chloe's he thought the girls would 'fight normally' and did not know Smith had a knife, jurors heard. Rycroft told police he followed Smith 'as I was being nosey' and said he did not see a knife in her hand.

Smith Faces Mandatory Life Sentence

Smith initially admitted manslaughter but denied murder before changing her plea on the second day of her trial. Mr Justice Cavanagh KC warned her that the only sentence he could impose for murder was life imprisonment.

The judge will determine Smith's minimum term in custody after her co-defendants' proceedings conclude. Their trial continues.