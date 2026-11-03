NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman has defended 20-year-old co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras following the fatal Learjet 60 crash in Florida on Sunday, 1 November 2026. He suggested she may have realised she was about to die while communicating with air traffic control (ATC) during the aircraft's final moments.

The business jet was travelling from Austin, Texas, to North Eleuthera in the Bahamas when it plunged into a residential area in Lake Worth Beach, Florida killing all nine people aboard. Recordings of the crew's final communications subsequently circulated online, prompting criticism of Filgueiras' age, flying experience and handling of the emergency.

Jared Isaacman Says Nathalia Filgueiras Likely Knew She Was Going to Die

In a lengthy post on X (formerly Twitter), the NASA chief, who said he had more than 8,000 flight hours and over two decades of experience flying similar aircraft, explained that he felt compelled to respond after seeing speculation about the crash, including claims involving missile strikes, diversity policies and criticism of the co-pilot's final radio calls. He defended the young co-pilot against those questioning her final radio transmissions.

'She was doing her job, communicating with ATC right to the end in a terrifying situation', he wrote.

Isaacman then offered a troubling assessment of what Filgueiras may have understood as the aircraft rapidly lost altitude.

'She likely knew before many of those calls that she was going to die', he said. 'I have heard final calls from friends, from military pilots with thousands of hours in fighter aircraft, and they are just as heartbreaking because they know the end is approaching.'

Writing this in my personal capacity, but I have been flying these types of aircraft for more than 20 years, with over 8,000 hours, and have reasonable familiarity with how the charter world operates. I feel compelled to post after seeing commentary about the Lear 60 crash, from… — Jared Isaacman (@rookisaacman) November 2, 2026

He also highlighted the difficulties pilots can face when dealing with an emergency that may have become impossible to recover from.

However, Isaacman's remarks reflect his personal interpretation rather than confirmed knowledge of Filgueiras' thoughts during the final moments.

The NASA administrator also urged people to avoid drawing conclusions before investigators establish what happened. He argued that observers lacked crucial information about the aircraft's maintenance history, possible structural failures and conditions inside the cockpit.

'I am sure weather will be part of the investigation, but beyond that, it is speculation', he wrote.

Nathalia Filgueiras' Age Draws Criticism After Learjet 60 Crash

Filgueiras' age became a focus of online debate after reports identified her as the aircraft's second-in-command. Some social media users questioned whether a 20-year-old had sufficient experience to serve as co-pilot aboard a private business jet.

'Too young to die, and too young to fly in these weather conditions', one person commented on X.

Another questioned whether teenagers should obtain pilot's licences, arguing that greater maturity and experience were necessary.

Filgueiras earned her private pilot's certificate at 17 and reportedly accumulated approximately 1,300 flight hours. She had been working as a commercial pilot for nine months before the crash.

Isaacman rejected the assumption that being young necessarily meant a pilot lacked appropriate qualifications. He explained that charter operators commonly employ commercial pilots early in their careers, allowing them to gain experience alongside more senior captains.

He added that such pilots would still need appropriate training, qualifications and checks, including examinations by an FAA examiner or designee.

Neither Filgueiras' age nor the criticism directed at her establishes whether her actions contributed to the disaster. Investigators have not determined what caused the aircraft to lose control.

Nathalia Filgueiras' Final Learjet Transmission Reveals Desperate Warning

The aircraft's final radio communications captured a rapidly deteriorating emergency as the crew struggled to manage its descent. According to the recordings, the pilots initially reported icing and moderate turbulence before later reporting precipitation and requesting permission to climb to a higher altitude.

The situation deteriorated rapidly, with the crew declaring an emergency and reporting that the aircraft was descending at an alarming rate.

The crew subsequently reported that the aircraft was descending at approximately 22,000 feet per minute. Near the end of the publicly circulated ATC recording, a female crew member was heard saying: 'We're gonna crash into the ground.'

A separate, unverified recording reportedly captures a female voice shouting: 'Look outside, Jeff, look outside! Holy f**k, we're out of time!'

The Associated Press identified Filgueiras as the co-pilot who made the final radio transmissions. However, the publicly circulated recording captures communications between the aircraft and ATC, not an independently released cockpit voice recorder.

The NTSB has not established what caused the crash, and investigators are continuing to examine the aircraft's condition, maintenance history, weather conditions and the circumstances surrounding its final descent.