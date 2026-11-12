Channel 4's new psychological thriller Hunting Alice Bell explores the devastating consequences of mistaken identity, online rumours and vigilante justice. Although the six-part drama is fictional, its central premise was inspired by the real-life case of Maxine Carr, whose release from prison under a protected identity fuelled speculation about her whereabouts, resulting in innocent women being wrongly identified and harassed.

Carr was the former girlfriend of Ian Huntley, who murdered schoolgirls Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman in Soham, Cambridgeshire, in 2002. While Huntley was convicted of their murders, Carr was found guilty of a separate offence: conspiring to pervert the course of justice by providing him with a false alibi.

Her subsequent release under a new identity, and the harassment of women mistakenly believed to be Carr, helped inspire comedian and writer David Baddiel to develop the Channel 4 thriller.

Who Is Maxine Carr?

Maxine Carr was working as a teaching assistant in Soham when she became involved with Huntley, the caretaker who murdered 10-year-olds Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman.

Following the girls' disappearance in August 2002, Carr provided Huntley with a false alibi, claiming she had been in Soham on the evening the girls disappeared when she was actually in Grimsby. Her statements helped provide him with an alibi while investigators searched for the missing children.

In December 2003, Carr was convicted of conspiring to pervert the course of justice and sentenced to 42 months in prison. She was released on 14 May 2004, having served approximately half her sentence. She was not convicted of the girls' murders.

Carr was released in May 2004 under a new identity. In February 2005, the High Court granted an indefinite order protecting her new name and address because of concerns for her safety.

However, the decision did not prevent innocent women from experiencing harassment. Some people became convinced that Carr was living in their communities under a different name, despite the women having no connection to her.

How Did Maxine Carr Inspire 'Hunting Alice Bell'?

The drama's co-creator David Baddiel has explained that the idea came from a documentary called Being Maxine Carr, which examined the experiences of women wrongly identified as Carr after her release.

Speaking to Channel 4, Baddiel recalled how the documentary featured four women who were targeted by locals convinced they were the former girlfriend of Huntley.

One particularly disturbing incident involved a woman who had recently moved to a new area. Rumours spread that she was Carr, eventually attracting a crowd to her home. She came outside with her passport to prove her identity.

The incident helped shape the show's central premise, in which innocent women find themselves forced to defend their identities against strangers convinced they are a notorious criminal living under an assumed name. Baddiel said the incident stayed with him and became part of the inspiration for the series.

He also explained that social media gave the original idea a new dimension. While the documentary showed how rumours could spread through local communities, the drama explores how online speculation can rapidly create much larger groups of people determined to expose someone they believe is hiding something.

What Is 'Hunting Alice Bell' About?

The series follows Fran Da Silva (Alex Roach), an ordinary woman whose life is thrown into turmoil after online accusations identify her as Alice Bell, a former nurse and accomplice of a serial killer.

Alice is believed to be living in Britain under a new identity after being released from prison. When Fran becomes the target of a campaign of suspicion and harassment, she discovers that other women have also been accused of being Alice.

The women eventually join forces to challenge the accusations and clear their names. However, the central mystery remains: could one of them actually be Alice Bell?

The cast also includes Simon Pegg as Dr Jason Nash, Amanda Abbington as Julie, Emily Barber as Vanessa, Toni O'Rourke as Ros and Christina Bennington as Charlotte.

Is 'Hunting Alice Bell' Based on a True Story?

Although Maxine Carr's case provided an important starting point, Hunting Alice Bell is not a dramatisation of her life.

Baddiel has described the series as a work of fiction, explaining that there is no single real-life story that matches everything that happens in the drama.

He also cited other cases and public figures, including Myra Hindley, Mary Bell and Lucy Letby, as points of reference when exploring how women associated with serious crimes are portrayed and judged by society.

The six-part thriller, created by Baddiel and Peter Bradshaw, premiered on Channel 4 on 11 November 2026.

Ultimately, Hunting Alice Bell uses the legacy of the Maxine Carr case to examine a disturbing question: what happens when a community decides someone is guilty before establishing the truth?