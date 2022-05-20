Prince Harry is being urged not to return to the U.K. for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June because the British public reportedly does not want him there.

Former Brexit party leader Nigel Farage claimed that the Duke of Sussex has been nothing but disrespectful not only to Queen Elizabeth II but to the royal family. He advised that the 37-year-old should think twice about returning home and joining the four-day event because the public may not accept him warmly after everything that he has said about his family.

"The sheer level of disrespect he has shown to the Queen is appalling," he said during an interview on Fox Business.

When asked if the British public wants him there on the Buckingham Palace balcony on June 2, he replied, "No no no no no, he's yours, keep him, you've got him." He then pointed out the fact that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did their Oprah interview at an inopportune time when Prince Philip was sick in the hospital.

Farage said, "Even worse, that interview with Oprah Winfrey was recorded when Harry knew his grandfather was dying and [he] still went there. That, to me, is unforgivable, a complete disgrace."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex agreed to an explosive sit-down interview with Winfrey in March 2021. During that time, the late Duke of Edinburgh had been going through a series of health struggles and stayed from one hospital to another. He eventually returned home to Windsor Castle where he lived out his remaining days with Queen Elizabeth II. He died at the age of 99 on April 9, 2021.

In the interview, the couple made a series of serious allegations against the British royals. These include accusing a senior royal of being racist and of The Firm being neglectful of the duchess' mental health problems. She said she had suicidal thoughts and they refused to help her because it allegedly would not look good for the institution.

Farage's interview comes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they will join the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. There are concerns that they might secretly film the event for Netflix and steal the spotlight from Queen Elizabeth II especially since they will bring their children Archie, 3, and Lilibet. It would be their daughter's first time to see the royal family.