The O'Sullivan family lost three members in what appears to be a financial dispute. Mark O'Sullivan was shot and killed by his father, Tadhg O'Sullivan, and his brother, Diarmuid O'Sullivan. The mother, Anne O'Sullivan called the police after her eldest son was shot on Monday, October 26. The police arrived at the farm in Castlemagner outside Kanturk in North Cork. They found Mark dead in his room while the other two men were not in the home. Eventually, the police found the bodies of the father and son on the property. They had sustained fatal gunshot wounds. An investigation is being conducted into the deaths.

The 60-year-old matriarch of the family had been admitted to a hospital in Dublin for surgery last week. After the surgery, the family returned to Castlemanger. They were staying with their neighbours for some time after their return. On Sunday, October 25 the family moved back into their homes.

Around 6:30 am the following day, Tadhg and Diarmuid entered the room of the 26-year-old Mark. Either the 59-year-old father or 23-year-old brother or both shot the victim. Alerted by the gunshots, Anne called the emergency services. The police responded to the critical firearms incident call. They knew that there were three men in the home and one had sustained a gunshot wound.

Shortly after 1 pm, the police were able to safely enter the family's home. They discovered Mark deceased in his room. An aerial search allowed the police to locate the bodies of Tadhg and Diarmuid on adjoining land.

The bodies of the three men were removed from the property and have been sent to Cork University Hospital where the post-mortem examinations will take place. The 60-year-old widow has been devastated by the loss of her family.

Police conducted an examination of the property and discovered multiple firearms. Police are not looking for any other suspects in relation to the deaths.

Tagdh became an owner of the 150-acre tillage holding through his marriage. According to the Irish Times, Diarmuid would not be able to inherit a share of the family's farm due to a will. The dispute over this will is believed to have led to the apparent murder-suicide.

The police are awaiting post-mortem examination reports. They have not confirmed the reason behind the deaths as the investigation continues.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts about suicide, the Samaritans provide a free support service for those who need to talk to someone in the UK and Republic of Ireland. Visit Samaritans.org or call 116 123 (UK) or 116 123 (ROI), 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Visit this website to find a support phone number in your country.