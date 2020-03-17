While coronavirus pandemic has locked down major parts of the world, the British royal family is also reconsidering their schedules. In the wake of new government advisory by the UK government, the royals are now studying how it will impact the royal visits and events in the coming months. Royal followers can expect an update in the next few days.

It is understood that events and royal engagements for Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and the rest of the royal family are planned well in advance. However, with the growing threat of COVID-19, it is certain that events will be cancelled and postponed impacting the royals' schedules.

Speaking with The Sun, a Buckingham Palace source addressed the concern. "We are studying the implications of the new Government advice and its impact on forthcoming events," said the source.

As coronavirus continues to engulf the world, most of the countries including the UK are encouraging their citizens to avoid public gatherings, visiting pubs, gyms, and clubs, and avoid non-essential travel. The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has asked people to stay indoors and work from home, if possible.

He seeks "drastic action" from the people to curb the "fast growth" of the coronavirus across the UK. Social distancing measures are encouraged amongst the population.

Meanwhile, the palace has plans for making quarantine arrangements for the 93-year-old monarch and 98-year-old Prince Philip at Sandringham estate if the situation becomes worse. The decision is taken in the light of coronavirus outbreak even though the queen is in good health.

"She is in good health but it was thought best to move her. A lot of her staff are a bit panicky over coronavirus. The Palace hosts a constant stream of visitors including politicians and dignitaries from around the world," the source said.

As per Hello, some of the upcoming events included Trooping of Colour in June, which is attended by all the members of the royal family and marks the official birthday of the queen. Chelsea Flower Show and Wimbledon are some of the other events that are usually attended by the royals.

The royals have already cancelled or postponed a few plans including Prince Edward's dinner at St. James' Palace for the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Foundation and Anglo-Swedish Society reception at Buckingham Palace.