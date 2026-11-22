The Port of Corpus Christi, the United States' largest crude oil export hub, faces hundreds or potentially thousands of attempted cyberattacks each day, despite having a small cybersecurity team and contingency plans that rely on manual operations.

Chief executive Kent Britton told the Financial Times that attackers were probing the Texas port's networks for vulnerabilities and sending phishing messages impersonating senior executives. The port's customers exported an average of 2.3 million barrels of crude oil per day through its facilities in 2024.

The port has manual contingency plans to maintain parts of its maritime operations if digital systems become unavailable.

Port Faces Hundreds or Thousands of Daily Cyberattack Attempts

Britton told the Financial Times that the port faces 'hundreds if not thousands' of attempted attacks each day. He said the activity involved states and organisations regarded by the port as hostile actors, but declined to identify specific attackers.

'They're poking at our systems and trying to find vulnerabilities,' Britton said. He also warned that artificial intelligence could make the threat more difficult to manage, adding: 'With AI, it'll only get more complicated.'

The figures describe attempted activity, not confirmed breaches of the port's operational systems.

Small Cybersecurity Team Prepares Manual Contingency Plans

The port had no dedicated cybersecurity employees four years ago. It is now preparing to hire its fourth team member as it strengthens its defences against attempted intrusions. Britton also said the port was seeking additional assistance from Washington.

Its contingency arrangements include manual procedures for coordinating vessel movements if digital systems become unavailable. Tugboats can escort ships through sections of the channel, while the harbour master's office can use two-way radios, binoculars, paper records and hand signals to coordinate activity.

'We're an economic pinch point. Getting taken offline is not an option,' Britton told the Financial Times.

Coast Guard Reports Increase in Maritime Cyber Incidents

The threat extends beyond Corpus Christi. The US Coast Guard responded to 42 reported maritime cyber incidents in 2025, compared with 36 in 2024, a 17% increase, according to its Cyber Trends and Insights in the Marine Environment report.

The report, published by the Coast Guard's Cyber Command, also found that phishing techniques were used for reconnaissance or initial access in 43% of reported incidents in 2025, up from 25% the previous year. The figures cover incidents reported to and handled by the Coast Guard's cyber units, not every attempted attack against US maritime infrastructure.

In August, the US Coast Guard and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) investigated suspected network compromises involving two foreign-flagged oil tankers bound for the United States. US authorities boarded the vessels in the Gulf of Mexico on 21 and 24 August. One vessel's network was reportedly compromised while it was near the Strait of Gibraltar.

The Port of Los Angeles also reported foiling more than 120 million attempted cyberattacks in August 2026, according to Bloomberg. Executive Director Gene Seroka told Bloomberg that the attempts included intrusion, network exploitation, credential harvesting and malware activity.

On 13 November, the FBI issued a separate advisory warning about ARTEX, an open-source, large language model-driven agentic platform that malicious actors have used to automate multiple stages of cyber intrusions.

The framework can support activities ranging from reconnaissance and vulnerability discovery to data exfiltration. The FBI said some intrusions had progressed from initial targeting to privileged access in under three hours.

The FBI advisory did not link ARTEX to the activity reported at Corpus Christi. The Financial Times report did not identify a successful cyberattack that had disrupted the port's operations.