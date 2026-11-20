US officials confiscated mobile phones belonging to journalists travelling aboard Air Force One as President Donald Trump prepared to leave China, citing security concerns in an unusual precaution that raised questions about possible electronic surveillance and the president's next destination.

The devices were collected on Thursday evening, 19th November, as Air Force One prepared to depart Shenzhen following Trump's high-profile diplomatic meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A White House press pool report alerted journalists to the unexpected restriction shortly before departure. 'At 6:45 p.m. consider this your wheels up,' the report stated. 'Our phones are being taken away for now for security reasons.'

The White House did not immediately provide a detailed explanation for the decision, leaving journalists uncertain about why their devices had suddenly become a security concern. Note that the phones were returned to journalists after Air Force One landed in the US.

Why Were Journalists' Phones Confiscated?

The restrictions were particularly unusual because journalists' phones are not normally confiscated during presidential travel, except in exceptional security circumstances.

Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich, who serves as president of the White House Correspondents' Association, highlighted the difference in security arrangements compared with Trump's previous visit to China. She noted on X that journalists had been allowed to retain their phones when the president departed Beijing following his state visit in May.

The latest restrictions were subsequently explained as a cybersecurity precaution. Phones used by journalists during their time in China were placed inside metal-lined Faraday bags, which block electromagnetic signals and prevent devices from transmitting or receiving wireless communications. The precaution was intended to isolate the devices from external networks, limiting the possibility of electronic communications or surveillance involving the phones.

The measure reflected concerns about the security of electronic devices used in an environment where foreign intelligence agencies could potentially monitor communications or attempt to access sensitive information.

Trump was asked about the phone restrictions and told NBC correspondent Gabe Gutierrez: 'Well, we want to be careful, and we didn't want to have people have phones when they shouldn't have phones, so we were very careful.'

Burner Phones Also Collected From White House Staff

Most of the devices collected were temporary handsets, commonly known as burner phones, which journalists had used specifically for the China trip.

The precautions also extended to White House personnel. A separate report indicated that an administration aide collected temporary phones used by staff members during the trip.

Burner phones are commonly used by government officials, journalists, and security personnel travelling through environments where electronic surveillance is a concern. Using temporary devices can reduce exposure of personal information and sensitive communications if a handset is compromised.

Was Trump Planning an Unexpected Stop in North Korea?

The phone restrictions also fuelled speculation about whether Trump intended to make an unexpected stop before returning to Washington.

A flight restriction imposed over Alaska around the time Air Force One had originally been scheduled to refuel there was lifted on Thursday, adding another element of uncertainty surrounding the aircraft's destination.

North Korea emerged as a possible destination amid Trump's repeated suggestions that he wanted another meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Before the summit, Trump had publicly entertained the possibility of Kim joining him for discussions with Xi and Putin. On Wednesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio also told reporters in Manila that the president was prepared to meet the North Korean leader. 'It may not happen, but he's prepared to do it,' Rubio said.

However, senior US officials had previously told reporters there were no plans for engagement with North Korea during the Asian trip.