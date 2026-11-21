USDA employees were reportedly notified of the breach on Thursday, 19 November, according to NBC News, which cited two former department officials familiar with the incident.

The compromised system reportedly handled farmer payments, but former officials warned that the intrusion could potentially provide access to more sensitive government information, including food safety data and research into animal diseases.

The department subsequently ordered database passwords to be reset across its systems, temporarily disrupting several services. Reports also indicated that officials had not established whether information had been stolen or extracted.

USDA Cyberattack Disrupts Farmer Payment Systems

Hackers reportedly breached a USDA system used to process payments to American farmers, prompting the department to take several applications offline.

USDA employees were reportedly notified of the breach on Thursday, 19 November, according to NBC News, which cited two former department officials familiar with the incident.

The compromised system reportedly handled farmer payments, but former officials warned that the intrusion could potentially provide access to more sensitive government information, including food safety data and research into animal diseases.

The department subsequently ordered database passwords to be reset across its systems, temporarily disrupting several services. Reports also indicated that officials had not established whether information was stolen or extracted.

USDA Official Says No Data Was Lost

USDA Undersecretary for Farm Production and Conservation Richard Fordyce addressed the incident on 20 November, acknowledging that the department's IT systems had experienced a cyberthreat.

Speaking to reporters in Kansas City, Fordyce said no personally identifiable information was involved and that no data had been lost because the department's cybersecurity protections had worked.

The disruption affected several applications, including Farm Service Agency (FSA) loan software, Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) ProTracts, which handles farmer payments, and NRCS Service Desk software used for mapping projects.

The outages delayed farmer loans, payments and conservation work. Fordyce said most systems were expected to come back online by Friday, with restoration work potentially continuing over the weekend.

Why Food Safety Data and Animal Disease Research Matter

The concerns extend beyond the immediate disruption to farmer-payment services because the USDA oversees critical areas of American agriculture, including animal health, food safety and agricultural research.

Potential access to sensitive information could raise concerns about systems used to monitor animal diseases, identify food safety risks and support agricultural protection programmes.

However, there is no confirmed evidence that hackers accessed food safety databases or animal disease research.

GAO Report Highlights Wider Food Sector Cybersecurity Gaps

The incident coincided with the release of a Government Accountability Office (GAO) report on 19 November titled Critical Infrastructure Protection: Further Action Needed to Enhance Cybersecurity of the Food and Agriculture Sector.

The watchdog identified shortcomings in the cybersecurity preparedness of the USDA and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Although the agencies had met most of 16 cybersecurity-related requirements established under the Fiscal Year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, they had only partially met or failed to meet five requirements.

The report highlighted gaps in real-time cybersecurity threat information sharing with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), as well as insufficient emergency preparedness exercises for the food and agriculture sector.

Although the agencies participated in CISA's Cyber Storm IX exercise in 2024, they had not conducted or facilitated their own cybersecurity exercises and simulations for the food and agriculture sector.

Both agencies also cited staffing shortages and limited resources as obstacles to improving their cybersecurity capabilities.

The GAO recommended that the departments assess whether existing resources should be redirected or additional funding requested. The USDA disagreed with two recommendations directed at the department, although the watchdog maintained that they were warranted.

Previous Attacks Show Risks to Food Production

Previous cyberattacks have demonstrated how digital disruptions can affect the physical food supply chain.

In 2021, a ransomware attack on meat producer JBS Foods forced the company to shut down several slaughterhouses, disrupting operations across its supply chain.

Dole also experienced a ransomware attack in February 2023 that disrupted its Fresh Vegetables and Chilean businesses. The company initially reported $10.5 million (£8 million) in direct costs related to the incident, while its subsequent annual disclosure put the total financial impact at $11 million (£8.4 million).

These cases illustrate how attacks targeting food businesses can disrupt production and distribution, extending the consequences beyond stolen information or temporary IT outages.

Extent of USDA Breach Remains Unclear

The identity of the attackers and the full extent of the USDA incident remain unknown. There is also no confirmed indication that sensitive food safety information or animal disease research was accessed.

While the department works to restore affected services, the incident has drawn attention to broader questions about the cybersecurity of America's agricultural infrastructure, particularly as federal watchdogs continue to identify gaps in preparedness.