Equinor has confirmed an ongoing cyberattack targeting certain IT systems but says the incident has not affected its oil and gas operations or production.

The Norwegian energy company disclosed the attack on Tuesday, 17 November. It said resources had been mobilised to neutralise the attack and regain full integrity. Equinor reported no indications that data had been stolen and said relevant authorities were being informed. The company has not disclosed when the attack began, how access was gained or which systems were targeted.

Equinor Says Production Remains Unaffected

In a statement published on its website, Equinor said: 'Relevant resources have been mobilised to neutralise the attack and regain full integrity. There are no indications that data has been stolen. The attack has not affected Equinor's operations and production.' The company said it would provide further information when it became available.

Spokesperson Ellen Maria Skjelsbæk told the Norwegian news agency NTB that employees could experience disruptions to some services, particularly applications and internal IT systems. She said the company had not lost access to any of its systems and that staff did not need to take any specific action. The reported disruptions concern internal services, while the company says its production activities remain unaffected.

Norwegian Security Authorities Notified

Equinor has notified Norway's National Security Authority (NSM), the agency responsible for preventive national security and national cybersecurity coordination, and the Norwegian Ocean Industry Authority (Havtil), which supervises safety, security and emergency preparedness in the petroleum sector.

NSM said it was aware of the incident and in contact with Equinor. Communications adviser Mari Lerdal said the authority stood ready to assist if needed. Norway's Police Security Service (PST), the country's domestic security and intelligence agency, was also informed, according to public broadcaster NRK. Equinor has not identified any suspected perpetrators.

Norway Remains a Major Gas Supplier to Europe

Norway was the European Union's largest supplier of natural gas in 2025, accounting for 31% of the bloc's total gas imports and 54% of its pipeline gas imports, according to the European Commission. These figures underline Norway's importance to the EU gas market.

Equinor is one of Norway's major oil and gas producers. It also markets and sells the Norwegian state's share of oil and gas production from the continental shelf through the Norwegian State's Direct Financial Interests (SDFI), the government's direct ownership interests in offshore production licences.

The Norwegian state owns 67% of Equinor. The company has said its operations and production have not been affected, but has not published separate data on individual pipeline flows or deliveries to European customers.

Details of the Cyberattack Remain Unclear

Equinor has not disclosed how the attackers gained access, whether the incident involved ransomware or another form of intrusion, or which systems were affected. It has not said whether the incident was limited to corporate IT or involved operational technology used to control industrial processes.

The distinction matters because operational technology is used to monitor and control physical equipment, including systems involved in industrial production. Equinor has said the attack has not affected its operations or production, but has not provided a technical account of the systems involved. It has not given a timetable for resolving the incident and said further information would be shared when available.