NVIDIA has not publicly responded after ransomware group The Gentlemen listed the chipmaker on its extortion site, displaying a countdown of about 234 hours before an alleged data release.

The 18 November listing displays NVIDIA's logo, its NVDA stock ticker, a Tox contact for negotiations and the message 'DATA INFO – SOON'. It provides no sample files, screenshots or technical evidence that company information was stolen. The group has not identified the material it claims to possess.

The Gentlemen Listing Provides Few Details About Alleged Data

The listing does not identify the information The Gentlemen claims to have obtained, specify when the alleged intrusion took place or name any affected NVIDIA systems or business units. A revenue figure of $303 billion, equivalent to about £230 billion, also appears on the page, but the group does not explain its source.

The page provides a Tox ID for contacting the operators through Tox, an encrypted peer-to-peer messaging platform. It does not identify the purported data or specify which NVIDIA department, product or service may have been affected. The listing itself does not establish that the group accessed the company's internal systems.

NVIDIA Has Not Confirmed an Intrusion

NVIDIA had not publicly confirmed an intrusion as of 18 November. The company had also not responded to requests for comment about the listing by the time of publication.

Ransomware.live, a platform that monitors extortion sites and records ransomware claims, recorded NVIDIA's listing on 18 November and marked its status as pending. The entry documents the group's claim, not a confirmed intrusion.

The Gentlemen Built Its Operation From Earlier Affiliate Activity

The Gentlemen's history predates the launch of its independent ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) operation in September 2025. Security research traces earlier activity to an affiliate operation known as ArmCorp, whose operators had worked with the Qilin ransomware programme. The first known sample associated with The Gentlemen was uploaded to VirusTotal on 17 July 2025, ahead of the group's independent launch.

Under the RaaS model, operators develop and maintain malware and supporting infrastructure, while affiliates use those tools to conduct attacks. The Gentlemen reportedly offers affiliates 90% of ransom proceeds, a larger share than the 80% commonly cited as an industry arrangement.

Its research profile also includes Russian-language communications and recruitment on Russian-speaking cybercrime forums. The group is reported to avoid targeting organisations in Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries.

In June 2026, investigative journalist Brian Krebs reported that threat-intelligence records linked the administrator aliases Zeta88 and Hastalamuerte to forum registrations originating from internet addresses in Izhevsk, Russia.

The group has claimed more than 1,000 victims. Ransomware.live recorded 1,123 claimed victims in data cited by Cybernews, but that figure does not represent an independently verified count of successful attacks.

Researchers Urge Caution Over Unverified Claims

The Gentlemen has previously faced allegations of exaggerating victim numbers, misattributing incidents and recycling stolen data. Cybernews researcher Aras Nazarovas cited those concerns when assessing the group's latest claim, urging readers to 'take each claim with a grain of salt' and verify any samples it publishes.

Without samples or details identifying the affected NVIDIA business unit, researchers cannot reliably assess the potential impact of the alleged incident.