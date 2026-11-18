US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in Manila on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, that America was 'not under systemic attack' following days of major technology disruptions. He said officials had found 'zero evidence whatsoever' connecting failures affecting aviation, banking and digital services.

Microsoft, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), JPMorgan Chase and Apple have reported technical problems. Rubio rejected suggestions of a coordinated cyberattack involving foreign governments or criminals. His remarks sought to reassure Americans concerned that essential systems were being deliberately targeted.

The disruptions began on Thursday, 12 November, when a Microsoft 365 outage interrupted email and workplace services. The following day, the FAA imposed a nationwide ground stop after instability affected its telecommunications network. Banking transaction delays, a United Airlines technical failure and Apple service outages followed.

Rubio spoke while accompanying President Donald Trump on his visit to the Philippines. Asked whether public anxiety could lead to stockpiling or bank withdrawals, he emphasised the government's responsibility to explain what it knew.

His assessment was based on available evidence, while investigations into individual failures continued.

Marco Rubio Says Officials Found No Coordinated Cyberattack

Speaking to reporters, Rubio said the Microsoft, FAA and banking disruptions were separate incidents with no evidence linking them to hostile actors.

'We have zero evidence or any reason to believe that any of these isolated or individual instances have anything to do with nefarious actors, with cyber hackers, with criminals, with another nation state, with a malign actor of any kind,' he said.

Rubio acknowledged that Americans were understandably anxious about repeated failures affecting essential services. He maintained that officials had found no indication of a coordinated cyberattack but stressed that authorities remained alert to potential threats.

The administration's assessment does not mean every technical cause has been conclusively established. Several affected organisations have identified separate problems, while some investigations remain ongoing.

FAA and Banking Outages Had Different Reported Causes

The FAA confirmed that excessive network traffic disrupted communications and radar systems on 13 November. Instability affected 17 of its 22 Air Route Traffic Control Centres, prompting a nationwide ground stop lasting approximately four hours and 45 minutes.

Air traffic resumed at 8:15 p.m. Eastern Time. The FAA's initial investigation identified sites in Arkansas and Texas as potential sources of excessive network traffic. Contractor L3Harris had been replacing equipment in Arkansas, although the precise root cause remained under investigation.

The agency said it had found no indication of a cyberattack and paused further installations of the affected router equipment.

On Monday, 16 November, JPMorgan Chase reported a software bug affecting transaction processing. The problem caused delays involving other financial institutions, although that did not establish separate failures at every bank reporting customer complaints.

United Airlines experienced an unrelated internal technology problem that delayed departing flights. Neither company identified a cyberattack as the cause.

Microsoft and Apple Outages Add to Cybersecurity Concerns

Microsoft attributed its widespread service disruption to a previously undetected software defect exposed by network traffic changes and reduced server capacity. The outage affected Outlook, Teams and other Microsoft 365 services.

On Tuesday, 17 November, Apple said an internal update caused disruptions affecting services including iCloud and Apple Pay.

The National Security Agency separately reported temporary problems with an internal classified network during scheduled maintenance, saying mission-critical operations remained functional.

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton also said officials had found no indication of a coordinated cyberattack. He suggested that system upgrades and software maintenance could explain some of the recent disruptions.

The FAA continues investigating its network failure, while affected organisations have reported distinct technical explanations for their incidents. Those findings support the government's assessment so far but do not establish that every possible connection has been ruled out.

For travellers, banking customers and businesses, the disruptions have already caused substantial inconvenience. Further technical findings will help determine whether additional safeguards are needed to prevent similar failures across critical US systems.