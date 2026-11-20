JPMorgan Chase has suffered a major data leak after cybercriminals published personal information belonging to more than 16,000 of its customers on the dark web, including wealthy individuals enrolled in the bank's exclusive Reserve credit card programme.

The ransomware group known as n0n claimed responsibility for the attack, publishing thousands of customer email addresses, phone numbers, and other identifying information after an alleged ransom deadline expired. The incident involved third-party service providers working with JPMorgan rather than a confirmed breach of the bank's internal systems.

According to Reuters, an examination of the leaked material identified more than 16,000 customer email addresses, some accompanied by phone numbers and postal codes. The data also appeared to contain 124 JPMorgan employee email addresses.

JPMorgan's Wealthiest Customers Among Those Exposed

The apparent connection to JPMorgan's Reserve programme has raised concerns about potential exposure of high-net-worth individuals.

The invitation-only programme offers premium Visa credit cards to wealthy customers, typically requiring at least $10 million in assets under management. The leaked information reportedly includes customer contact details, membership categories, and postal codes, potentially making affected individuals attractive targets for further cybercrime.

The hacking group previously claimed that its stolen information included hundreds of thousands of marketing campaign interactions involving tens of thousands of distinct cardholder email addresses. It also allegedly obtained a Reserve programme member directory and marketing emails carrying JPMorgan branding.

The publication of employee email addresses could also create opportunities for spear-phishing and social engineering attacks targeting the bank's workforce.

JPMorgan Confirms Third-Party Cyberattack

JPMorgan confirmed on Thursday, 19th November, that third-party companies providing services to the bank had been targeted in a cyberattack.

A spokesperson reportedly said the bank's investigation indicated that attackers had accessed marketing information held by external vendors, potentially including customer names and email addresses.

'Based on our investigation so far, we believe the attackers accessed certain marketing data held by those vendors, which may include some customer names and email addresses,' the spokesperson said.

The bank added that it would contact affected customers directly where appropriate and provide assistance, including complimentary credit monitoring. JPMorgan also stressed that its banking services had not been disrupted by the incident.

Bank Separates Breach From Recent Banking Outage

The disclosure comes days after JPMorgan customers experienced problems accessing certain online banking services and processing transactions.

The disruption, reported earlier in the week, was attributed to a software bug affecting on-premise hardware systems. Other financial institutions also experienced transaction-processing problems during the same period.

JPMorgan explicitly rejected any connection between the technical disruption and the newly disclosed cyberattack.

The same hacking group, n0n, also claimed to have obtained information involving Visa and Mastercard through third-party providers. Visa said its own systems were not affected and that no payment information, including card numbers, had been compromised. Mastercard separately confirmed that a limited number of customer email addresses associated with a specific benefits programme had been exposed.

According to cybercrime research platform eCrime.ch, n0n has claimed responsibility for approximately 200 incidents since emerging in September 2026.

While JPMorgan has confirmed the third-party cyberattack, the full extent of the information accessed and the number of customers ultimately affected remain unclear.