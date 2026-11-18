Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt urged President Donald Trump's administration to address eight reported US technology disruptions on Tuesday, 17 November 2026.

Speaking on Fox & Friends, Leavitt, now a Fox News contributor, called for transparency as problems affecting aviation, banking and online services raised public questions.

The appeal followed a series of incidents between 12 and 17 November. They involved Microsoft 365, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Workday, JPMorgan Chase, United Airlines, Apple, Marriott International and the National Security Agency (NSA). Their proximity in time does not establish a shared cause.

Leavitt said she was now hearing concerns without access to the government briefings she received while serving in the White House.

'What's happening?! I'm checking my bank account with a little bit of worry,' she said. She did not claim that her account had been affected.

Eight US Tech Outages Put Donald Trump's Administration Under Scrutiny

The FAA ordered a nationwide ground stop on 13 November after communications equipment became unstable.

In its subsequent explanation, the agency said excessive data had flooded its network. Air traffic resumed that evening, although the disruption had already affected thousands of flights.

Microsoft 365 users encountered problems with services including Outlook on 12 November. Workday also reported disruption to its production services the following day. Neither incident has been shown to be connected to the FAA failure.

On 16 November, JPMorgan Chase attributed transaction delays to a software bug affecting its own hardware. The bank said it had no evidence of a cyber-related incident. Customers at other banks could encounter delays involving Chase, although US Bank said its systems were not directly affected.

United Airlines separately experienced a system problem that delayed departing flights for more than 90 minutes that Monday. On 17 November, Apple blamed service interruptions on an internal update, while Marriott said it had resolved website and Bonvoy app sign-in problems.

The NSA said some internal systems experienced temporary degradation during scheduled maintenance on Tuesday. It maintained that mission-critical capabilities remained operational. None of these explanations establishes a single incident behind the wider run of disruption.

Donald Trump's Team Responds as Leavitt Calls for Clarity

Leavitt told Fox & Friends that 'transparency is key' to helping Americans understand what officials knew. She wanted the White House to communicate Vice-President JD Vance's reassurance more clearly, rather than leave questions unanswered.

On The Ingraham Angle on 16 November, Vance said friends had asked whether they should build bunkers or stockpile supplies. 'My answer to that is no. We do not see some crisis coming down, but you have to be prepared for everything,' he said.

Leavitt suggested Trump or another official address the public when the president returned from overseas. Trump was attending a Quad leaders' summit in Manila on 17 November. She said a direct explanation could 'really calm the temperature', adding that the subject had 'really taken off on TikTok'.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio subsequently addressed the speculation in Manila on 18 November. He said officials had no evidence connecting the outages or attributing them to hackers, foreign governments or other malicious actors. His remarks offered an official assessment, though not a single explanation for every technical failure.