Fresh speculation about President Vladimir Putin's health has reignited following Russia's announcement of a new cancer vaccine called Enteromix. The Kremlin has not confirmed any details about the president's medical condition, but discussions about potential treatments have put the spotlight on whether the Russian leader could be a candidate for this experimental therapy.

The vaccine was introduced publicly at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in September 2025, where Russia's Federal Medical and Biological Agency (FMBA) described it as a major breakthrough in cancer treatment.

What Is Enteromix?

Enteromix is among Russia's latest cancer vaccine developments and is based on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology. Similar to the science behind COVID-19 vaccines, it works by instructing the body to produce antigens that trigger an immune response against cancer cells.

Unlike conventional therapies, Enteromix is described as personalised medicine, tailored to an individual patient's RNA and tumour profile. Russian officials say the vaccine was initially designed to treat colorectal cancer, with further development focusing on glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer, and various forms of melanoma.

Claimed Trial Results

According to the FMBA, Enteromix has shown promising results in preclinical testing. Reports cited tumour shrinkage or slowed tumour progression in 60% to 80% of cases, depending on the cancer type. Some media outlets even cited Russian officials claiming '100% efficacy' in early trials.

Authorities also stated that the vaccine appeared safe during repeated use in animal models. However, no peer-reviewed studies or publicly available datasets have been released to verify these findings, and no human clinical trial results have yet been published.

Development Status and Approvals

The vaccine has reportedly been in development for several years, with the past three dedicated to intensive preclinical work. FMBA head Veronika Skvortsova announced that Enteromix is now 'ready for use', though formal regulatory approval from the Russian Ministry of Health is still pending .

As of September 2025, there is no official record of a registered Phase I human trial for Enteromix. Without clinical data, experts caution that the vaccine remains experimental and cannot yet be considered a proven cancer treatment.

Could Putin Receive the Vaccine?

For several years now, there have been rumours circulating around the Internet claiming that President Putin is suffering from cancer. If Russia's president were in fact suffering from cancer, experts say Enteromix might not yet be an option for him or any patient. The vaccine remains unproven in humans and would typically be restricted to tightly controlled trials.

Medical specialists caution that while animal studies are often promising, they rarely translate into immediate human treatments without years of testing. A treatment at Enteromix's current stage would not normally be given to patients outside of clinical protocols.

Nonetheless, Russia has previously used experimental medicines on high-ranking officials, raising speculation that the vaccine could be fast-tracked for elite use. Analysts note that if the rumours about Putin's health were accurate, Enteromix could, in theory, be deployed for compassionate use treatment, bypassing standard regulatory stages.

The Kremlin has not commented on any link between Putin and the Enteromix programme. However, the overlap between the timing of the vaccine's unveiling and renewed discussion of the president's health continues to fuel speculation.