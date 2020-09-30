"The Crown' Season 4 remains one of the most highly-anticipated installments of the series particularly because of the introduction of two iconic females in the history, Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher. Netflix has now released a bunch of pictures showcasing Gillian Anderson and Emma Corrin in their characters and the resemblance is uncanny.

The four pictures were dropped by the streaming platform on "The Crown's" official Twitter account. It gives a glimpse at Anderson's Margaret Thatcher outside 10 Downing Street with her husband Denis as portrayed by Stephen Boxer. The picture depicts the moment when she was elected Prime Minister in the year 1979, according to Daily Mail.

Another picture is a shot of Emma Corrin as Princess Diana while making a grand entrance alongside her husband Prince Charles as played by Josh O'Connor. Fans would agree that Corrin looks a lot like real-life Diana, who emerged as an international icon during her time. It is said that the image replicates Diana's visit to the Royal Opera House in the 1980s for a charity recital.

More pictures showcase key moments for the Royal Family. Helena Bonham Carter returns as Princess Margaret, and Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies reprising their role as Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Phillip.

The caption on the images promises a change for the Royal Family as "The Crown" season 4 unfolds. The fourth installment of Peter Morgan's series features the events of Diana and Charles' life— when they first met and got married. The forthcoming season will showcase the royal wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer and introduce Prince William and Prince Harry. At the same time, the series will depict the queen's partnership with Margaret Thatcher, the first woman to hold the Prime Minister of the UK's office, and Britain in the middle of Falklands War.

Gillian Anderson will play Margaret Thatcher in The Crown Season Four, now in production. pic.twitter.com/OVCO8o2bVk — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) September 7, 2019

"Thatcher was undoubtedly formidable but I am relishing exploring beneath the surface and, dare I say, falling in love with the icon who, whether loved or despised, defined an era," Anderson said previously in a statement on Twitter.

Apart from Colman, Menzies, Bonham Carter, Ben Daniels, Marion Bailey, Erin Doherty, Emerald Fennell, Charles Dance, and others are joining the cast. "The Crown" Season 4 releases on Sunday, Nov. 15 on Netflix.