A Jamaican national has pleaded guilty to helping lead an international fraud ring that US prosecutors say stole more than $9 million from over 200 elderly victims across the United States through a sweepstakes scam, federal authorities announced on Monday, 1 June 2026.

Jordan Trought, 30, admitted to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, mail fraud and bank fraud before US Magistrate Judge Judith C. McCarthy, according to the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York. Trought was arrested in Jamaica in August 2025 and extradited to the United States to face the charges.

'Jordan Trought admitted today that he helped lead an international fraud ring that stole millions of dollars from elderly victims across the United States through lies about sweepstakes winnings,' US Attorney Jay Clayton said in a statement.

A Decade Targeting Older Americans

According to prosecutors, Trought and his co-conspirators operated the scheme from at least 2015 until 2025, targeting older Americans with false promises of large cash prizes and luxury vehicles.

Victims allegedly received unsolicited phone calls or text messages from individuals using aliases who claimed they had won substantial sweepstakes prizes. The callers told victims they first needed to pay taxes, fees, insurance costs, delivery charges or other expenses before receiving their purported winnings.

According to prosecutors, the defendants and their associates often posed as representatives of sweepstakes organisations, government agencies, financial institutions or prize distribution companies in an effort to make the claims appear legitimate.

After victims made initial payments, they were repeatedly instructed to send additional money. Prosecutors said victims were directed to transfer funds by cheque, money order, cash shipment, wire transfer, Zelle and Venmo.

In many cases, victims were allegedly told that unexpected complications had arisen requiring further payments before the prize could be released. Authorities said the demands for money frequently continued for months, with victims being assured their winnings were imminent.

Scheme Involved a Variety of Tactics

According to court documents, members of the scheme allegedly used a variety of tactics to maintain victims' trust, including frequent phone calls, fabricated documents and false promises that payments already made would soon be reimbursed.

Prosecutors said some victims were persuaded to send multiple transactions totalling tens of thousands of dollars. Authorities further alleged the scheme primarily targeted older adults and other vulnerable individuals, many of whom believed they were only one payment away from receiving a substantial financial reward that, in reality, did not exist.

More Than 200 Elderly Victims Defrauded

Authorities said members of the fraud ring also gained control of some victims' bank accounts and used them to move stolen funds. The money was ultimately routed to associates in Jamaica and to an automobile business operated by Trought.

Federal prosecutors said the scheme defrauded more than 200 elderly victims of over $9 million. Trought joined the operation in March 2021 and later became one of its leaders. Prosecutors said he is responsible for more than $6 million in losses involving over 100 victims between March 2021 and his arrest in August 2025.

'Trought and his co-conspirators allegedly exploited trust, age, and hope for profit, including by taking control of victims' bank accounts and routing stolen money to Jamaica,' Clayton said.

$6 Million in Assets Forfeited

As part of his plea agreement, Trought agreed to pay restitution and forfeit assets totalling $6,166,227.

The conspiracy charge carries a maximum sentence of 30 years' imprisonment, although the final sentence will be determined by the court. Trought is scheduled to be sentenced by US District Judge Vincent Briccetti.

The investigation was conducted by the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York and the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation division. Prosecutors also credited the US Marshals Service, the Department of Justice's Office of International Affairs and Jamaican law enforcement authorities for assisting in Trought's arrest and extradition.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant US Attorneys Benjamin Levander, Margaret Vasu and Ioannis Drivas.