Southwark Crown Court has jailed three men over a fraud that stole more than £4M ($5.4M) in cryptocurrency from eight victims. The pitch was a phone call from someone claiming to be a police officer. The officers were fake. Anthony Ikenwe, Hamza Bashir, and Kevin Nwamma spent the money on holidays, a car, and designer clothes. One of them had declared an income of just £444 a year.

The trick worked because it borrowed the one voice most people still trust. The three men called their targets and said their cryptocurrency was at risk. They then steered each victim into handing over account details or moving funds into what sounded like a secure police account, according to the Metropolitan Police. The accounts belonged to the gang. The websites that victims were sent to looked like real police pages. The coins vanished the moment they landed, laundered through a chain of wallets and payment cards.

That is the part every crypto holder should sit with. Real officers do not telephone members of the public and instruct them to move their savings into a protected account. No legitimate investigation requests a wallet seed phrase or a transfer for safekeeping. The manufactured urgency, the demand that the victim act immediately, is the clearest warning sign.

How the Fake Police Scam Worked

Victims first reported the fraud in January 2025, according to the Met, which traced the money for close to a year. On 20 November, officers raided seven addresses across London and Essex. They arrested all three men and seized 40 mobile phones, luxury goods, and crypto. Bodycam footage from the raids shows one of the men handcuffed naked in his bed, caught off guard as officers moved in.

The spending told its own story, as the post below lays bare. Detectives found a car worth almost £60,000 bought with cryptocurrency. Roughly £500,000 in cash was sitting in a safe deposit box in Dubai. Luxury goods recovered in the searches came to more than £26,000.

The account is a commentary page rather than the source, so every figure here is attributed to the Metropolitan Police, not the post. What the images capture is the discrepancy the prosecution turned on: three men maintaining a lifestyle their declared earnings could never plausibly explain. One was on record at £444 for the entire year.

3 men have been jailed for a £4 million crypto scam.



Anthony Ikenwe, 29 ( 1st pic) of East Tilbury was sentenced to six years for conspiracy to commit fraud and five years for money laundering to run concurrently.



Hamza Bashir, 23 ( 3rd pic) of Wimbledon was sentenced to three… pic.twitter.com/DczCc42PTz — London & UK Street News (@CrimeLdn) July 16, 2026

The holidays stacked up alongside the hardware. The force listed trips to Thailand, Japan, Paris, Mykonos, the Maldives, and the Seychelles, plus regular shopping runs to Harrods, Hermes, and Louis Vuitton. Investigators also tied stolen coins to a bank account linked to Nwamma's chauffeur business, the paper trail that helped fix his share of the fraud.

What the Court Handed Down

Ikenwe, 29, of Bata Mews, East Tilbury, was sentenced to six years for conspiracy to commit fraud and five years for money laundering, to run concurrently. Nwamma, 25, of Clarendon Road, Watford, received the same. Bashir, 23, of Beverley Way, Wimbledon, was given three years and nine months for the fraud charge and three years for money laundering, also concurrent. Ikenwe and Nwamma had pleaded guilty in April. Bashir changed his plea partway through his trial.

Read more 'I Thought I Was About to Be Arrested': Woman Loses $2,000 in Fake Police Crypto Scam 'I Thought I Was About to Be Arrested': Woman Loses $2,000 in Fake Police Crypto Scam

Officers recovered about £1M linked to the victims. That is a fraction of what was taken. The force said the case showed it can now follow money onto the blockchain. 'Criminals should be under no illusion, policing is evolving alongside technology,' said Detective Inspector Geoff Donoghue of the Met's Cryptocurrency Team. The recovery shows real reach. It also shows how little tends to come back once coins are moved and spent.

For anyone holding crypto, the lesson is duller than the G-Wagon on the victims' screens, but more useful. A caller who says the money is in danger and must be moved this minute is the danger. Hang up, find the organisation's real number independently, and check. The people who lost more than £4M here did nothing reckless with their wallets. They answered the phone and believed in a badge that was never there.