A South Florida man says he lost more than £200,000 ($250,000) in his life savings after a fraudster posing as a Wells Fargo employee persuaded him to empty his accounts and hand over bundles of cash to a waiting courier. Business owner Randall Kahn alleges the caller used fake staff credentials, incident numbers and urgent warnings about 'compromised' accounts to push him into a week-long series of withdrawals that wiped him out.

The case is part of a sharp rise in sophisticated impersonation scams across the United States. Federal Trade Commission figures show imposter frauds generated more than one million reports in 2025 alone, with reported losses approaching £2.8 billion ($3.5 billion).

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The ordeal began when Kahn answered his phone to someone claiming to be a representative for the bank. The caller informed him that suspicious activity had been detected and his funds were in immediate danger. To build trust, the scammer rattled off an employee identification number and a supposed incident report number.

'I was in panic, sheer panic,' Kahn said.

Under the guise of protecting his assets, the caller instructed Kahn to move his money to a secure account. The catch was the method of transfer. Kahn was told he had to make physical cash withdrawals rather than using money orders or cashier cheques. Over the course of seven days, Kahn drove to nine different bank branches across his local area. A police report reviewed by authorities confirmed total cash withdrawals amounting to £201,040 ($251,300).

He was instructed to package the cash for collection by a rideshare driver, who would supposedly transport the funds to safety. Security camera images from a nearby doorbell captured at least one of these physical pickups.

Kahn maintained frequent contact with the scammers throughout the ordeal. However, the coordinated operation abruptly ended right after the final handover.

'As soon as she had received the last cash, told me she had received it, I immediately called back and the line went dead,' Kahn said. 'It went dead.'

Wells Fargo denied Kahn's subsequent claims for reimbursement. In a statement addressing the incident, the bank said proper policies and procedures were followed. They noted that Kahn was using a business account where larger withdrawal amounts are common. Because Kahn was properly authenticated during his in-person branch visits, the bank stated they were obligated to make the funds available to him. The financial institution added that it maintains robust security measures and continuously works to educate customers about fraud.

Imposter Scam Tactics Show How Criminals Exploit Trust

While handing over bags of cash to a stranger sounds extreme, consumer protection experts warn that scammers are continuously refining their psychological manipulation. Criminals are no longer just trying to steal data online, they are orchestrating physical pickups for money and personal belongings. These syndicates routinely spoof phone numbers and send deceptive text messages to impersonate trusted organisations.

Just weeks before Kahn was targeted, another woman in nearby Broward County reported a similar physical extraction. She told sheriff deputies she lost £1,600 ($2,000) after a person pretending to be a bank representative came directly to her home to collect her debit card. She later discovered the visitor had no affiliation with her financial institution.

David Meister, a representative for the cybersecurity firm Check Point, urged consumers to maintain extreme caution regarding unsolicited financial communications. He noted that if a person is not expecting a call about their accounts, the safest assumption is that the contact is malicious.

Meister explained that the single most effective defence is to terminate the conversation entirely. Customers should then contact their bank directly using a verified phone number found on the back of their debit card or through official correspondence. If scammers have already gained access to card details, most banking apps now allow users to freeze their accounts instantly with a single tap.

For Kahn, the sophisticated deception has devastated his finances. The money he handed over to the courier represented his entire life savings.

'The reality for me is it's everything I have worked for the last 25 years of my life,' Kahn said. 'To provide for my family, to provide for my grandson.'

Local law enforcement agencies and the Federal Trade Commission continue to urge victims of similar fraud schemes to come forward and report the financial theft.