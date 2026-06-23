A BTS fan who took a day off work to buy tickets for the band's Arirang World Tour lost around £890, about two months of her salary, to a scammer reselling fake seats on X. The reason she will almost certainly never get it back is the way she was told to pay: an instant bank transfer that cannot be reversed.

The £890 That Vanished In The Time It Takes To Tap 'Send'

Vevee, a 26-year-old from Jakarta, did what most of us would call sensible. She booked a day off work, sat in front of her computer for the official Ticketmaster sale on 9 June, and waited her turn in the online queue. By the time she reached the front, the tickets had gone.

So she went to X, found an account reselling four VIP seats, and paid around $1,200, roughly £890. She said it was worth about two months of her salary at a logistics firm. The seller ghosted her the instant the payment cleared.

Why Payment Method Makes All The Difference

In Singapore, police say scammers told people to send money by PayNow or by scanning a PayNow QR code, then asked for top-up 'administrative fees' before vanishing. That is from the Singapore Police Force advisory of 10 June 2026. In Brazil, where Kaspersky traced at least 10 fake BTS ticketing domains in April, buyers were funnelled towards PIX, the central bank's instant-payment system, with the money flowing straight into mule accounts.

Different names, same machine. PayNow, PIX, a plain bank transfer in Indonesia: all are instant push payments. You authorise the money, it lands in seconds, and there is no card network in the middle to claw it back. No chargeback. Once it is gone, it is gone.

That is the consequence worth sitting with, because it reaches into your own banking app.

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The Singapore Police Force recorded at least 62 cases since 1 June 2026, with losses of at least $68,200 (around £50,300), in that city alone. Across South East Asia, fans have lost more than $100,000, roughly £74,000. The Arirang World Tour runs into 2027 across 88 shows in 34 cities. When official seats vanish in seconds, the scammers take advantage of the demand.

The £85,000 Backstop Britain Has That Vevee Didn't

You might think this is a South East Asia story. It is not. The UK runs on the same kind of rail: Faster Payments moves money between accounts in seconds, and in the official UK taxonomy this is a 'purchase scam'. Purchase scams are the single most common type of authorised push payment (APP) fraud in Britain, at £87.1 million of losses. Total APP fraud reached £450.7 million.

Since 7 October 2024, UK payment firms have been legally required to reimburse most APP fraud victims, capped at £85,000 per claim. Across 2024, 59.2% of APP losses by value were returned. A British fan scammed on a domestic transfer has a fighting chance. A fan in Jakarta, on current rules, mostly does not.

One catch: the UK scheme covers domestic payments only. Send money abroad, and you fall outside it. International payments jumped from £25.9 million to £49.9 million between 2023 and 2024.

The Habit That Protects You Better Than Any Refund Rule

Every version runs on urgency. Pressure is the product. When a seller needs you to pay right now, by instant transfer, to a personal account, that is the tell. Buy only from Ticketmaster, type the address yourself, and pause before paying. Turn on real-time alerts and cap your instant transfers.

The £890 Vevee lost is not coming back, and the reason is the same: your money could vanish just as fast. On a modern payment rail, 'send' means sent.