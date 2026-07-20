Drake's £1.1 million bet on Argentina to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup final against Spain has revived debate over the so‑called 'Drake Curse' after the defending champions lost 1-0 in extra time.

Hours after the Canadian rapper revealed his stake on crypto betting platform Stake, Ferran Torres struck in New Jersey to deny Argentina back-to-back titles and leave Drake's potential £3.7 million payout out of reach.

Before kick-off, Drake revealed he had staked £1.1 million ($1.5 million) on Argentina to defeat Spain through crypto betting platform Stake. Had Lionel Scaloni's side won, Drake would've collected more than almost £4 million ($5 million).

Instead, Spain claimed a 1-0 victory after extra time in New Jersey, with Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal to hand La Roja another World Cup title. Argentina's hopes faded further after Enzo Fernandez was sent off late in extra time.

How The 'Drake Curse' Returned To The Spotlight

The result immediately reignited one of sport's most enduring online jokes: the 'Drake Curse', a tongue-in-cheek theory suggesting that teams and athletes publicly backed by Drake often go on to lose.

The Drake curse is still very much alive & well pic.twitter.com/bdGOubKDr7 — Work With Cza (@Czathetrainer) July 19, 2026

Within minutes of the final whistle, football fans reacted on social media with memes linking Argentina's defeat to the rapper's wager. While the superstition has no factual basis, it continues to trend whenever one of Drake's heavily publicised bets ends in disappointment.

The £1.1 Million Gamble That Grabbed Headlines

Drake placed the wager through crypto betting platform Stake, with whom he has a long-standing partnership.

The bet offered odds of +245, meaning the rapper could have walked away with a payout exceeding £3.7 million ($5 million) if Argentina had successfully defended their world title. Instead, the loss added another costly chapter to Drake's widely followed betting history.

Drake's Bet Wasn't As Risky As It Looked

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Although the wager has become another talking point because of the final result, Drake's decision to back Argentina was far from unusual.

Argentina entered the World Cup final as the reigning champions after winning the 2022 tournament in Qatar and had enjoyed another impressive campaign in 2026.

They booked their place in the final by defeating England 2-1 in the semi-finals, continuing the form that had made them one of the tournament favourites.

Spain, however, had been equally convincing throughout the competition. Luis de la Fuente's side eliminated several teams before meeting Argentina in the title decider.

Their performances throughout the knockout stages made the final one of the most anticipated clashes of the tournament.

With two of international football's strongest sides meeting for the trophy, Drake's decision to support Argentina reflected the confidence many supporters had in the defending champions rather than an unexpected outsider.

Spain Celebrates While Drake Takes Another Betting Loss

For Spain, the victory marked the culmination of a World Cup campaign in which Ferran Torres' extra-time strike proved enough to separate two of the tournament's strongest teams.

For Drake, meanwhile, the final represented another expensive sporting wager. His £1.1 million stake vanished with Argentina's defeat, while the potential payout of more than $5 million also slipped away.

Whether fans believe in the 'Drake Curse' or regard it as an internet joke, one thing is certain: every time Drake places another high-profile bet on a major sporting event, millions of people will be watching.