Questions have arisen about the future of Prince Harry's Invictus Games, following claims that headline sponsor Boeing may withdraw support. The Duke of Sussex travelled to the UK earlier this month for an event commemorating the countdown to the competition, which features wounded veterans competing in athletic events.

The games are scheduled to take place in Birmingham. However, recent discussions have centred on unverified allegations regarding the foundation's corporate backing.

Prince Harry Invictus Games Sponsor Withdrawal Claims

For context, the recent Birmingham engagement on July 10 was held to mark the upcoming return of the games to British soil, 13 years after their 2014 launch in London. Yet, questions about the event's future were raised during a broadcast of The Daily Expresso podcast. Broadcaster Mark Dolan discussed the royal's recent appearance on James Corden's After Hours on FOX Sports, suggesting the initiative could 'all go up in smoke'.

According to Dolan on the podcast, the Duke's broader philanthropic framework is facing difficulties. He stated: 'He's lost his way. You mentioned that maybe the idea is Meghan's going to be making the money while he's a global influencer... well, that's not going well because he's lost control of Sentebale.' For clarity, Sentebale is an African youth charity that the prince co-founded back in 2006.

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Podcast Highlights Concerns Over Invictus Games Future

The conversation then shifted specifically to the veteran sporting initiative. Dolan cited his colleague, Paula Froelich, as the source of the claims regarding corporate backers. He relayed that Froelich 'has revealed that not only are Invictus losing sponsors, including the headline sponsor Boeing, this could be the last Invictus next year, and it could all go up in smoke.'

There are claims that some sponsors may be withdrawing, but it is important to note that these statements originate from a podcast discussion rather than official confirmation. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, and they should be taken lightly until further concrete evidence is presented. What is known is that the foundation is actively preparing for the games, with Vancouver Whistler 2025 preceding the Birmingham tournament.

Boeing Commitment Outlasts Prince Harry Invictus Rumours

The podcast claims regarding Boeing sit alongside the aviation company's established public statements. In February 2024, Boeing announced a multi-year commitment to the Vancouver Whistler 2025 games and the broader Invictus Games Foundation 'through 2026'.

Cheri Carter, vice president of Boeing Global Engagement, stated at the time that current and former servicemen and women are an 'integral part of Boeing's identity'. She noted they are 'deeply committed to empowering servicemembers' and honoured to continue the partnership to celebrate the unconquerable spirit of the competitors.

During his remarks at the July 10 event, Prince Harry stated his focus on the future. 'What we've seen today shows us that, if anything, this is just the beginning,' he declared. He continued: 'One year from today, the world will come to the great city of Birmingham, for the Invictus Games 2027.'

He added that bringing the tournament back to the UK 'feels incredibly special for all of us', noting that 'Britain has always understood the importance of service, resilience, and standing together when it matters most.'