A 42-year-old California resident has been convicted of weaponising the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, after admitting to sending a fraudulent ransom demand to her grieving relatives.

Derrick Callella, a 42-year-old resident of Hawthorne, California, pleaded guilty on 2 July 2026 in a Tucson federal court to two counts of harassment using a telecommunication device. According to the US Department of Justice, his actions represent a disturbing trend of opportunism, as investigators continue to comb through leads regarding the abduction of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, who vanished from her Catalina Foothills home in Tucson on 1 February 2026.

Prosecutors revealed that Callella, who had been closely monitoring media coverage of the kidnapping, used a Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) application to disguise his identity while texting the family with demands for cryptocurrency. They said he targeted Guthrie's relatives on 4 February, days after authorities first treated her disappearance as a kidnapping for ransom. This conviction highlights the relentless pressure placed on law enforcement agencies as they battle both the original abduction and a secondary wave of malicious 'crypto-hustlers' seeking to capitalise on the family's agony.

Pima County Warns Of Scam

Pertinently, the law enforcement agencies had warned that scammers were circling the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case online. On 14 July, the Pima County Sheriff's Department posted a public alert on X about fraudulent posts that were circulating in connection with the investigation. The department said it was aware of social media content that used a QR code to request money, and stressed that officers would never ask the public for payments tied to the Guthrie case or any other investigation.

Statement regarding online and email misinformation in connection to the Nancy Guthrie investigation. pic.twitter.com/H4QCniYbEA — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) July 14, 2026

'Please do not send money to people you do not know or scan QR codes requesting payment,' the statement read, urging users to ignore and report such posts. That warning arrived on top of an earlier wave of bogus ransom notes that had already forced the FBI to publicly clarify what investigators were dealing with.

According to FBI's Phoenix office, several ransom communications had been received since Guthrie disappeared, some of which were later deemed pure 'extortion attempts without legitimacy.'

Others, agents said, were still being treated as potentially credible while forensic work continued. The agency reiterated that the matter 'continues to be investigated as a kidnapping for ransom case.'

Derrick Callella And The Guthrie Case

So where does Derrick Callella fit into all this? Court records identify him as a 42‑year‑old resident of Hawthorne, California.

Investigators said he sent a fraudulent bitcoin demand to Guthrie's relatives on 4 February 2026, after learning of an earlier ransom request made to the family.

In his plea, Callella admitted that he called and texted the family asking about a bitcoin transfer. A message that relatives received from a California number read, according to investigators, 'Did you get the bitcoin [we're] waiting on our end for the transaction.'

He told authorities that he was not actually holding Guthrie, and that his intention was to harass the family while prying for details about the investigation into her disappearance.

Investigators said the number used to send the messages was traced to a Voice over Internet Protocol application that allowed users to generate fake phone numbers. From there, they followed the trail to an email address linked to Callella, which led to his arrest and, eventually, his guilty plea.

Federal prosecutors told the court that Callella had been closely following media coverage of the Guthrie kidnapping. He allegedly admitted to obtaining the family's contact information from a website before launching his harassment campaign.

During the plea hearing, prosecutors also noted that he had recently tested positive for drugs. Callella acknowledged he had used narcotics four days earlier, though he insisted he was not under the influence at the time of the hearing.

Under the charge of harassment using a telecommunication device, Callella faces a maximum of two years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, or both, along with one year of supervised release.

In a separate account of the case, he is also described as agreeing to five years of probation as part of his plea deal. He is due to be sentenced on 10 September 2026 before US District Judge John C Hinderaker.

Ongoing Search For Nancy Guthrie As Rewards Rise

The disappearance of Nancy Guthrie has now stretched towards the five‑month mark, with no confirmed sighting of her or recovery of her body. Authorities have repeatedly underlined that the investigation remains active, and that every ransom communication and tip is being funnelled to a joint team of FBI agents and Pima County detectives.

The Guthrie family has offered up to $1 million for information leading to her recovery. That substantial reward is in addition to $100,000 from the FBI and $102,500 from Tucson Crime Stoppers.

On the ground in Tucson, the search has retained a quieter, stubborn rhythm. A private detective from Phoenix, Chris Castorena, has been volunteering his time, walking Guthrie's street and scanning for overlooked clues.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Probe Slammed as 'Botched' as Man Pleads Guilty to Fake Ransom Plot Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Probe Slammed as 'Botched' as Man Pleads Guilty to Fake Ransom Plot

Outside her home in the Catalina Foothills, neighbours and strangers alike have left flowers, signs and small tokens of support along the kerb, a kind of improvised vigil that shows how far the story has travelled beyond a single television presenter's fame.

The FBI has released doorbell camera images of the figure seen at Guthrie's front door on the morning she vanished, and continues to analyse forensic evidence from the scene.

Nothing is confirmed yet regarding Guthrie's whereabouts.

At the same time, officers are batting away scams, tracing hoaxers like Callella and trying not to lose patience with people who treat a kidnapping as an opportunity for a quick crypto hustle.

As the search enters its fifth month, detectives maintain that the file remains active, with the focus shifted back to the original abductor captured on doorbell surveillance footage.