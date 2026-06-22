Those viral clips of young punters cashing out five-figure wins on Polymarket were, by and large, staged on counterfeit copies of the prediction market, a Wall Street Journal investigation has found.

The Wall Street Journal investigation, published on 21 June 2026, reviewed 1,105 videos from 10 promoted creators alongside the briefing materials they were handed. None of the roughly £1.4m ($1.9m) in wagers shown on screen was real, according to the newspaper.

Polymarket has said it will audit its promotional content, while the findings have reopened questions about a platform that markets itself on radical transparency.

Manufactured Wins on Near-Perfect Clones

The contradiction at the heart of the story is hard to miss. Real Polymarket trades settle on the Polygon blockchain in USDC, and markets resolve through a permissionless oracle where every position is public, and anyone can dispute an outcome. The growth campaign relied on the opposite, staged trades on counterfeit pages that no ledger could verify.

The deception worked because the screens looked authentic. According to the Journal, Polymarket and its marketing contractor built near-identical copies of the platform on which creators could simulate trades without risking a penny. One clone reportedly ran at the misspelled address poiymarket.com, which passes for the real polymarket.com when the capital 'I' stands in for a lower-case 'l.'

A bet appeared in about 778 of the clips reviewed, and none used the live exchange, according to Cryptonews, reflecting the investigation. Across 118 videos, creators celebrated almost £666,000 ($900,000) in fake winnings; in reality, those same wagers would have lost more than £123,000 ($166,000). For more than half of every clip that showed a win, the underlying bet would have ended in a loss.

One January video showed the college student George Makihara collecting a £74,000 ($100,000) payout on a market asking whether President Donald Trump would say the word 'McDonald's' that month. The clip leaned on footage that was roughly two months old, and public blockchain records show that every real account placing the same wager lost.

A Contractor, a Clipper Network, and an American Target

Behind the campaign sat a marketing firm called Virality, which managed a network of 'clippers' and, by the Journal's account, paid them only when at least 60% of their audience was based in the United States.

The clips drew more than 140 million views across TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram, according to the analytics provider Tubular. A coordinated operation, the paper described as a 'social-media army' then reposted the footage to push it viral.

That American focus is the awkward part. Polymarket's main exchange has been closed to United States customers since a 2022 settlement with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, a deal that carried a $1.4m penalty, though users can still reach the offshore site through a VPN. A steady feed of staged jackpots, therefore, became a marketing engine aimed at people who could not legally place the bets being dangled in front of them.

Creators were told not to disclose that they had been paid, TechCrunch reported, and several only added a '@polymarket partner' line to their bios after Journal reporters began asking questions. Some were paid thousands of pounds a month to keep the videos coming.

Insider-Trading Optics and a Second Marketing Flap

The investigation also touched a nerve that the company has spent months trying to soothe. Paid clippers reportedly pushed at least 19 videos discussing how to trade on inside information, an uncomfortable look for a platform that says it forbids wagering on stolen or confidential data. Regulators are already circling the sector, and Minnesota last month became the first US state to ban prediction markets outright.

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It is the second disclosure controversy to hit Polymarket's marketing arm this month. Politico reported on 5 June 2026 that chief marketing officer Matthew Modabber had used a personal PayPal account to pay creators promoting Polymarket odds on X without labelling the posts as adverts, with that account said to have sent more than $2.5m to over 800 people. The fresh allegations land as the company courts mainstream legitimacy and tries to bring its offshore exchange onshore.

Polymarket told the Journal it was 'committed to maintaining accurate, fair, and transparent markets' and would carry out a comprehensive audit of its promotional content. The replica sites were taken down after reporters made contact, according to follow-up coverage.

A platform built on the promise that prices reveal what the crowd truly believes now has to prove that the market underneath was cleaner than the campaign that sold it.