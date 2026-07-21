For years, Delinda Johnson Smith believed luck had often been on her side. Whether she was enjoying a successful game of bingo or navigating life's ups and downs, she accepted that fortunes could change. Sometimes you win. Sometimes you do not. But nothing prepared her for a phone call that would leave her almost $2,500 out of pocket.

The Richmond, Virginia, resident says scammers posing as Apple Support persuaded her to stay on the phone while they gained access to her finances. Within a short time, thousands of dollars had allegedly been transferred and used to buy Bitcoin through Cash App. Now, she hopes telling her story will stop someone else from becoming the next victim.

A Call That Sounded Convincing

According to Johnson Smith, the call came on 23 May from someone claiming to work for Apple Support. The caller said there was a problem with her phone and that it needed immediate attention. She was instructed to remain on the line while answering several questions.

Looking back, Johnson Smith believes she should have ended the call immediately. Instead, she stayed on the phone because she felt pressured and feared there really was something wrong with her device. Speaking to 8News, she later reflected on that decision, saying she should have hung up though she did not.

Money Was Moved into Cash App

After ending the call, Johnson Smith became suspicious and contacted both Virginia Credit Union and Cash App. She said her credit union confirmed that multiple transfers, totalling almost $2,500, had been made into her Cash App account. The money was then allegedly used to purchase Bitcoin.

Johnson Smith disputed the transactions but said she did not receive reimbursement. She told 8News she felt heartbroken and disappointed that someone could take advantage of people in this way.

Her experience is one of many impersonation scams reported across the US, where criminals pretend to represent trusted companies in an attempt to gain access to victims' accounts or personal information.

Why Cryptocurrency Is Frequently Targeted

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have become a common destination for stolen funds because transactions are generally difficult to reverse once completed. Fraudsters often use urgency and fear to persuade victims to act quickly before they have time to verify whether the caller is genuine.

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Law enforcement agencies have repeatedly warned that legitimate technology companies do not ask customers to transfer money or purchase cryptocurrency to secure their accounts.

What Consumers Should Watch For

Neither Cash App nor Virginia Credit Union commented publicly on Johnson Smith's individual case. However, both organisations shared guidance to help customers recognise similar scams.

Virginia Credit Union said legitimate bank or credit union representatives will never ask customers to reveal one-time passcodes, online banking passwords, PINs or Social Security numbers over the phone. The credit union also encouraged customers to use account monitoring tools and security features to detect suspicious activity as early as possible.

Cash App issued similar advice. The company said users should never share one-time login codes or sensitive account information by phone, email or text message. Customers should also avoid sending money to people they do not know. If someone claiming to be customer support makes unexpected contact, Cash App advises users to end the conversation and contact the company through its official support channels.

Wider Efforts to Strengthen Consumer Protection

The incident comes as authorities continue efforts to tackle payment fraud. Earlier this year, Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones announced a $45 million multistate settlement with Block Inc, the parent company of Cash App.

Under the settlement, the company will maintain or implement stronger customer support, expand fraud education and improve investigations into suspicious activity. Virginia is expected to receive $845,500 from the agreement, with the money intended to support consumer protection initiatives.

A Simple Step Could Prevent the Next Scam

Johnson Smith's experience illustrates how convincing impersonation scams can be, particularly when criminals create a sense of urgency and claim to represent a well-known company. The Federal Trade Commission, the FBI and companies including Cash App advise consumers who receive unexpected support calls to end the conversation and contact the organisation directly using an official phone number published on its website.

For Johnson Smith, the financial loss cannot easily be undone. By speaking publicly, however, she hopes others will recognise the warning signs sooner and avoid making the same costly mistake.