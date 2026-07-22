Donald Trump's latest financial disclosure reports more than $2.2 billion in income for 2025, while a Forbes analysis of the filing and related financial records estimates the total at about $2.4 billion.

The figures highlight a dramatic increase in the president's reported earnings during his first year back in office, with cryptocurrency ventures accounting for the largest share.

The disclosure has renewed debate over the relationship between Trump's private business interests and his public office.

Trump's latest annual financial disclosure, filed with the US Office of Government Ethics, showed a massive jump in income during his first year back in the White House. The officially reported figure cited in major coverage was more than $2.2 billion. Forbes then analysed the disclosure alongside bond filings, securities documents and court records to produce a more specific estimate of $2.4 billion.

🚨 EXPOSÉ: Trump has made more money in his first year in office than the last 18 presidents combined. pic.twitter.com/h6xXhri3ZK — GOP Ls (@GOP__Ls) July 21, 2026

The figures have attracted renewed political and ethical scrutiny because they far exceed the US president's annual salary of $400,000. At that rate, it would take 6,000 years to earn $2.4 billion. Trump has repeatedly pointed out that he does not take the presidential salary, but critics argue that the salary is almost meaningless compared with the money flowing through his businesses. At that salary, earning $2.4 billion would take roughly 6,000 years.

Cryptocurrency Was Trump's Largest Reported Income Source

According to reporting based on the disclosure, the largest source of Trump's 2025 income was cryptocurrency. According to reports reviewing the disclosure, Trump reported more than $1.4 billion from crypto-related ventures. Nearly $800 million came from World Liberty Financial, the crypto company he co-founded with members of his family, including Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Barron Trump.

That income reportedly included more than $520 million from crypto token sales and more than $250 million from the sale of interests in the World Liberty business. Trump also reported $635 million from the sale of his $TRUMP meme coins.

The jump was dramatic. A year earlier, Trump's disclosure listed $57.35 million from World Liberty token sales, before that figure multiplied several times over in 2025.

Resorts, Settlements and Licensing Added More

Trump's traditional real estate and hospitality businesses also remained significant income sources. His golf courses and resorts reportedly brought in more than $500 million in revenue, including about $121 million from Trump National Doral and $77 million from Mar-a-Lago.

He also reported more than $80 million from legal settlements and around $52 million from licensing his name to overseas property developers. Other licensing ventures, including Trump-branded fragrances and sneakers, added tens of millions more.

Trump has rejected accusations that he is profiting from the presidency. In one interview, he described himself as a 'really good business person' and said he had made 'a tremendous amount of money.'

Truth Social's Fast Feed Raises New Questions

The scrutiny has extended beyond the disclosure. Trump-owned Truth Social has reportedly planned to sell faster access to posts from major accounts, including Trump's own posts, to financial firms.

Because Trump's public statements can influence financial markets, the proposal has prompted questions from ethics experts about equal access to market-moving information. A quicker feed could allow high-speed traders to act on his posts about companies, tariffs or public policy before ordinary users react. The proposal has intensified concern over whether Trump's political communication and business interests are becoming harder to separate.

Family Ventures Under the Microscope

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According to reports, the Trump family's wider business network is also drawing attention. 1789 Capital, an investment firm linked to Donald Trump Jr., has reportedly seen increased earnings from investments in companies that do business with the federal government.

No evidence has shown that the firm improperly influenced federal decisions. Some ethics experts argue the arrangement could create perceived conflicts of interest because family members may benefit from businesses interacting with the federal government.

The White House has denied any conflict of interest. Spokesperson Anna Kelly said Trump and his family have not engaged in conflicts and that his administration's actions are taken 'in the best interest of the American people'

The disclosure is likely to remain the focus of political and ethics scrutiny as Trump's administration continues, particularly because cryptocurrency has become a much larger part of his reported business income than in previous years.