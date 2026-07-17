A San Antonio woman is speaking publicly after losing $2,000 in a cryptocurrency scam that began with a phone call claiming there was a warrant for her arrest. Kathy Bushon said she hopes sharing her experience will prevent others from falling victim to similar fraud.

Her warning comes as the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) says cryptocurrency scams continue to target residents across the city. 'I don't want anyone else to face this kind of trauma,' Bushon said.

A Routine Workday Took an Unexpected Turn

Bushon said she received the call at around 10 a.m. while she was working. The caller claimed to be an officer with the San Antonio Police Department and alleged that she had failed to appear for jury duty. According to Bushon, the caller told her a warrant had been issued for her arrest and that she needed to pay a substantial fine to avoid being taken into custody.

The unexpected accusation left her shaken. 'You're into what you're doing. And a random phone call like that just catches you off guard. You're thinking about other things. You're just like, 'Oh my God, I'm about to be arrested. What am I gonna do?' she said.

Bushon said she knew she had done nothing wrong, but the caller's confident and authoritative manner made the situation feel real. 'The only thing you can feel at that point is complete fear. You rationalise in your head that you haven't done anything wrong, but the authoritative voice of somebody that says they're a police officer telling you that there is a warrant for your arrest, you're gonna believe them,' she said.

Scammers Directed Her to a Cryptocurrency ATM

The caller instructed Bushon to withdraw cash and deposit it into a cryptocurrency ATM to pay the supposed fine. She said the unusual payment method briefly raised concerns.

'That sort of triggered something in the back of my head, but he's still talking to me. He's still telling me that I need to do this,' she said. Bushon followed the instructions before realising she had been deceived. By the time she reported the incident to SAPD, the money could not be recovered.

An SAPD spokesperson said cryptocurrency scams present particular challenges because the transactions cannot usually be reversed. 'Cryptocurrency scams are unique and different because it's an irreversible transaction,' the spokesperson said.

Police Say Fraudsters Exploit Fear

SAPD says scammers frequently impersonate police officers or other government officials to pressure victims into making immediate payments. According to police, fraudsters often create a sense of urgency by claiming there is an arrest warrant, unpaid fine or missed court appearance. They then direct victims to make payments using cryptocurrency ATMs. Police stress that legitimate law enforcement agencies do not demand immediate payment over the telephone.

City Introduces New Safeguards

As reports of cryptocurrency scams continue, San Antonio City Council has approved an ordinance requiring businesses with cryptocurrency ATMs to display fraud warning notices near the machines. Businesses that fail to display the required signs could face fines ranging from $100 to $500.

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SAPD said officers have already installed nearly 200 fraud warning posters across San Antonio. Business owners with cryptocurrency ATMs can also request a warning poster through the department's SAFE Unit. Officials hope the signs will encourage people to stop and verify unexpected payment requests before completing transactions.

Victim Hopes Others Can Avoid the Same Experience

Bushon said she considers herself fortunate that she could absorb the financial loss, but she worries about people who cannot. 'I could afford the $2,000, but so many people can't afford what these scammers take, and I don't want anybody else to be hurt,' she said.

She also described the emotional impact the incident has had on her. 'I feel more vulnerable than I've ever felt in my life. I have lost some trust, some ability to trust people, but mostly I feel like I want other people to understand that they don't have to go through this. There are ways to protect yourself,' she said.