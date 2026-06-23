A stalking case has forced a travel influencer to flee her home and abandon parts of her career. Now, the British man at the centre of the case has been sentenced to a hospital order after a court heard details of a years-long campaign of harassment stretching from the United Kingdom to the island of Bali in Indonesia.

Rob Keating from West Sussex was convicted of stalking American travel influencer Alexandra Saper.

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According to reports, the 40-year-old British man flooded Saper's inbox with hundreds of emails and 30 videos including threats to kidnap and r*** her before he ultimately followed her to the Indonesian island of Bali where she was residing at the time. The online obsession crossing international borders made Keating's case draw attention.

Online Fixation Turned into a Real-World Pursuit

According to investigators, Keating first contacted Saper through the social media platform Instagram in June 2022. After his messages became increasingly concerning, Saper blocked him, but authorities said that did nothing to stop Keating from continuing to communicate with the influencer. He allegedly sent emails and reached her through other accounts.

Over several months Saper reported receiving hundreds of emails and dozens of videos from Keating. Court proceedings revealed that some of the messages contained threats of kidnapping and r***.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire Constabulary said, 'In December 2022, she received an email from Keating in which he threatened to kidnap her and sent links to videos he had made further threatening to kidnap and r*** her. He also sent her a photo of a body in a suitcase, alongside videos of him threatening to do the same to her.'

The online harassment soon became a genuine safety concern as Keating allegedly travelled to her location. 'Keating threatened to travel to Bali, Indonesia where the woman lives to kidnap her and began sending her evidence that he had obtained flight tickets and a visa to Indonesia. This then escalated into sending photos from locations in Bali that she frequented, as well as from locations near to her address,' he said.

The court heard that Keating travelled to Bali in early 2023. Prosecutors said he sent photographs from places that Saper frequented and from areas close to her residence. Friends later reported seeing Keating near Saper's home.

Fearing for her safety, Saper temporarily left her home and departed Bali altogether. The influencer sought help from local authorities while attempting to avoid further contact with the man she believed was actively tracking her movements.

Investigators later arrested Keating when he returned to the United Kingdom through Gatwick Airport. According to court proceedings, officers discovered black rope in his luggage, a detail that added to concerns about his intentions. Despite being investigated, Keating later resumed contact with Saper, posting material online suggesting he intended to return to Bali, which prompted a second arrest on 11 November 2024.

'He contacted the woman again and posted to his own Instagram account a video about the woman, as well as screenshots of flights to Bali with the caption 'Round Two'' police said. Keating was convicted of stalking involving fear of violence against Alexandra Saper on 14 May 2025.

Court Orders Psychiatric Assessment

Psychiatric assessments presented to the court concluded that Keating was suffering from a mental disorder. As a result, a judge imposed an interim hospital order to allow additional evaluation before a final sentencing decision is made.

A psychiatric assessment by Dr. Daron Aslanyan found that Keating was experiencing 'grandiose delusions about being able to change the world,' which the court heard played a role in his criminal behaviour. At Portsmouth Crown Court, Keating was handed a hospital order along with an indefinite restraining order.

'He was looking for someone who would fit his world view, with this person being able to change the world through social media or otherwise,' Aslanyan told the court.

Meanwhile, Saper shared the effects Keating's harassment has had on her life in her victim impact statement: 'My mental health crumbled. I disappeared from social media, my business came to a screeching halt, and I was completely isolated from friends. I could barely eat or sleep,' she said.

'I lived and worked according to these beliefs until they were shattered by a stranger.'