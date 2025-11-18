Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are back in the spotlight after a red carpet clip resurfaced, with fans once again questioning the nature of their bond. The question at the centre of the online storm remains simple. Did this viral moment reveal something deeper between the two stars, or is it simply another example of their well known, unmistakable chemistry?

The Red Carpet Clip That Set Social Media On Fire

In the viral video, Erivo stops mid sentence, leaning toward Grande with full focus on the singer's necklace. Grande, still speaking to the interviewer, attempted to joke through the interruption. She said, 'Something is bothering her. She is going to fix something. She is getting the fixing itch that Cynthia Erivo gets.' Erivo apologised repeatedly, insisting something about the necklace was not sitting right as she continued to adjust it.

Fans watching the moment unfold were immediately puzzled. Nothing looked wrong with the necklace at the start. Many questioned why the adjustment needed to happen during a live interview rather than off camera. The confusion only grew when Erivo finally stepped back, revealing that the necklace was now noticeably crooked.

One user wrote, 'She actually messed it up.' Others agreed, saying Erivo had 'turned it the wrong way' and 'did not need to be doing all of that'. Many argued the moment felt oddly intimate, even protective, which fuelled fresh conversations about the closeness between the two Wicked leads.

Does anyone else think that Cynthia Erivo is Ariana Grande’s handler? pic.twitter.com/9ozaa37Dwb — The Yorkshire Lass (@real_shirelass) November 15, 2025

Why Fans Continue To Read Into Their Chemistry

This is not the first time Erivo and Grande have gone viral for their rapport. Their promotional trail for Wicked has produced several meme worthy interactions, from affectionate hugs to playful interviews that fans often interpret as deeply emotional.

During the Paris premiere of Wicked: For Good, the pair were asked to describe each other's auras. Grande called Erivo's 'yellow, like sunshine' with hints of purple. Erivo described Grande as 'ciel blue, like aqua, and sunset orange'. Both were visibly touched by each other's descriptions, further fuelling online chatter.

Some fans love the dynamic. Others believe the shipping culture is becoming intrusive.

A Reddit user on r/wickedmovie wrote, 'Ariana is straight and both Ari and Cynthia are in relationships. People need to stop forcing another kind of love on them. It's creepy, annoying, and it also is the reason why most Hollywood couples, real couples, broke up, too much pressure.' The comment gained traction among users frustrated with the relentless speculation.

What is wrong with this woman? pic.twitter.com/BMz2gyCLyS — Arthur Watkins Jr. 🇺🇸 (@arthurwatkins) November 16, 2025

WTF is actually wrong with these two!? lol pic.twitter.com/jtkKjBnD3j — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) November 16, 2025

Cynthia Erivo's Real Life Relationship And Outside Commentary

Despite the viral theories, Erivo has been in a committed relationship with writer and producer Lena Waithe since 2022. The two first met in 2018 and went public years later after their friendship deepened. Accusations that their relationship began as an affair have followed them, but they have stayed firm and united in public.

Waithe has been present throughout Erivo's award season appearances, including the Golden Globes and the Oscars, where Erivo earned multiple nominations for Wicked. The pair were also seen dancing together at the Tony Awards after party in June, offering fans a rare glimpse into their private but steady relationship.

Still, speculation around Erivo and Grande continues. Some critics online have even suggested that Erivo has an unusual influence over Grande. A viral post read, 'She definitely has her hooks set deep in Ariana. Something tells me there is something going on here.' Others counter these claims, pointing out their long working hours, shared artistic history and natural chemistry developed through years of playing two iconic roles.

Adding to the current attention, Pop Crave reported that Erivo lost her voice before the New York premiere of Wicked: For Good. Grande reportedly skipped interviews in solidarity with her co star, a gesture that some saw as further proof of their bond.

Whether the viral necklace moment is overprotective affection, playful friendship or simply misunderstood timing, one thing is clear. Erivo and Grande have a dynamic that fans cannot stop dissecting. And as Wicked continues to dominate conversation online and off, the attention on their partnership is unlikely to fade anytime soon.