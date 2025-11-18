The 2025 press tour for Wicked: For Good has produced more viral moments than some film campaigns manage in a decade, but none have sparked as much conversation as Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's unusually intense dynamic.

The pair, who formed a close bond while filming the Wicked duet of Elphaba and Glinda, have become online shorthand for 'cringey best-friend energy', a label that some fans and critics alike can't seem to stop debating.

Their interactions, from emotional spirals to hyper-protective gestures, have spread across TikTok, X and Reddit, generating memes, playful theories and questions about whether it's true friendship or just too much?

Red-Carpet Scare Sparks the 'Overprotective' Narrative

The turning point came at the Singapore premiere on 13 November 2025, when a male fan, now identified as Johnson Wen, leapt over a barricade and grabbed Grande while she posed in a black polka-dot gown.

Before any bodyguard could step in, Erivo reacted almost instantly, shoving the man away and physically positioning herself between him and Grande as security rushed forward. Grande, startled but composed, later laughed off the incident, while Erivo told E! News, 'I just wanted to make sure she was safe—it's instinct.'

The fan was detained and later sentenced to community service.

The footage exploded online, with TikTok commenters calling Erivo's reaction 'sisterly', 'badass', and 'unhinged bodyguard energy'. Others felt the incident intensified an already 'too intense' vibe, pointing to earlier moments such as Erivo adjusting Grande's necklace mid-interview in a resurfaced 2024 clip as examples of boundary-blurring protectiveness.

Memes quickly followed, portraying Erivo as Grande's unofficial security detail.

The 'Holding Space' Meme That Never Dies

Long before the red-carpet scare, the duo had already gone viral for the now-infamous 'holding space' moment from a 2024 Out Magazine interview. When journalist Tracy E. Gilchrist referenced fans 'holding space' for Defying Gravity as a queer anthem, Erivo became emotional while Grande held her co-star's finger in an unexpectedly intertwined grip.

The awkward visual became an instant meme and resurfaced throughout 2025.

Grande later admitted, 'I didn't understand any part of it,' while Erivo noted how quickly the phrase spread online.

The meme took on a life of its own, recreated at the Golden Globes on 5 January 2025, echoed during their Oscars duet in March, and even appeared in Roblox's Dress to Impress. Their discussions about 'pink and green auras,' tied to their characters, only fuelled the sense that fans were watching two performers lean heavily into their on-screen identities.

Tearful Moments, Gestures: Sweet or Overwhelming?

Emotional displays soon became another focal point. Fans compiled montages of crying sessions, describing them as 'endless' and 'embarrassing', though supporters viewed them as a natural extension of the film's themes.

The emotional moments have been a staple of their connection since the first Wicked tour. On occasions, Grande has been spotted gently wiping away Erivo's tears during interviews, while Erivo often responded with equal vulnerability when Grande praised her vocals.

Fans also noticed them getting teary-eyed over seemingly tiny moments, like Grande sharing her full name in the credits, with Erivo offering comfort. Their closeness extended to physical gestures, such as hand-holding, back rubs, and intertwined fingers, which only added to the fascination online.

At times, the roles even reversed, with Grande stepping in to protect Erivo during interviews, saying, 'I'm not letting her speak, she has to rest her voice,' showing just how tightly their public personas had become intertwined.

While the duo told British GQ that audiences 'get it' after seeing the film, online commentary remained mixed.

Ultimately, the Erivo–Grande dynamic has become its own subplot within the Wicked: For Good rollout. Some fans see an example of intense but platonic affection, while others view it as 'overprotectiveness' or 'cringey.'

However, the duo had stated on multiple occasions that 'it's real friendship' to them, whether the internet agrees remains another matter entirely.