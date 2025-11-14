Ariana Grande was approached by an unauthorised individual during the yellow carpet at the Asia Pacific premiere of Wicked: For Good in Singapore. The moment drew a swift response from security and appeared to leave the singer visibly unsettled as she stepped back from the man while posing for photographs. Footage of the encounter spread widely on social media and prompted immediate concern from viewers.

The individual was later identified as Johnson Wen, an Australian national known online as 'Pyjama Man' because of his self-styled public persona. His actions at the event raised questions about how a breach occurred at a controlled and high-profile premiere where barriers and security teams were already in place. Grande's co-star Cynthia Erivo was seen moving between the singer and the man as security staff intervened.

The incident has since reignited discussion about safety protocols at major entertainment events and the pressures placed on performers who regularly appear in public settings. It has also directed attention towards Wen's online presence, which shows a pattern of similar behaviour at previous concerts and premieres.

Wen's Online Persona and Previous Disruptions

Wen maintains active TikTok and Instagram accounts under the name 'Pyjama Man'. His profiles contain clips of interactions with celebrities and footage of moments where he has entered restricted spaces without permission. Local reports state that he refers to himself using labels such as 'pitch invader' and regularly posts content after approaching well-known artists at events.

He has been linked to unauthorised appearances at concerts featuring performers such as Katy Perry and The Weeknd. In several cases, he filmed the incidents himself and uploaded them shortly afterwards. Media analysts say the pattern suggests a form of attention-seeking behaviour designed to generate online visibility rather than an isolated lapse of judgement.

The Singapore Premiere and Public Reaction

During the Wicked: For Good premiere on 13 November, Wen moved quickly through a barrier separating fans from the cast. Video recordings show Grande stepping away as he placed an arm around her while Erivo guided her back towards the designated media area. Security personnel escorted Wen from the venue shortly afterwards. He later posted clips of the encounter on his own platforms and claimed he had been released following what he described as a brief arrest. His posts drew criticism from viewers who said the situation had been inappropriate and potentially distressing.

The incident attracted heightened concern because Grande has previously spoken about the lasting impact of the 2017 Manchester Arena attack. Some fans said the unauthorised approach felt particularly unsettling in that context. Others questioned whether crowd management procedures at large-scale events are adequate when public access points are close to performers.

why r aussies saying they don't want the pyjama man guy back in aus and he should be deported to stay in singapore bitch we don't want him yall can take him back and jail him — rahim 🎭🎉☪️ | MARS DAY (@andrahimiet) November 14, 2025

This Pyjama Man idiot actually has a @gofundme and I think after his many stunts to harass celebs he needs to be banned from there and any other social media platforms. @Meta @instagram #PyjamaManMustFall pic.twitter.com/RMeOM78sCu — 𝐒 𝐓 𝐈 𝐀 𝐀 𝐍 (@iamstigwolfe) November 13, 2025

Doing this to Ariana Grande when she likely has PTSD from the Manchester bombings during her concert few years ago is crazy work



I hope that jumping pyjama man gets arrested pic.twitter.com/bLPG0ca5jU — Gabriel Divina (@GabrielDivina2) November 13, 2025

y’all this pyjamamann guy is a self professed troll who documents all the times he assaults famous people. do not interact with his account, report and block. — molly ⟢ fruitcake season 🍰❄️💋 (@SNOOPYSD0GHOUSE) November 13, 2025

Ongoing Questions About Safety

Commentators have noted that incidents involving high-profile figures can raise broader questions about boundaries and the influence of social media culture. When individuals post videos of such disruptions, the circulation of the footage can amplify their visibility and potentially encourage repeated attempts.

The response to the Singapore incident has highlighted the need for coordination between event organisers, venue staff and security providers. Industry figures say that while large premieres aim to maintain an open atmosphere, the priority must remain the safety of performers attending promotional events.

Representatives for Ariana Grande have not commented publicly. The episode continues to prompt discussion about privacy, protection and the pressures that accompany global fame.