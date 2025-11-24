The music world has been rocked by a grim discovery that reads like the script of a nightmare, yet the details surfacing are horrifyingly real.

As investigators peel back the layers of the case surrounding 15-year-old Celeste Rivas-Hernandez, the findings have shifted from a missing persons case to a macabre investigation centred on rising star David Anthony Burke, known professionally as D4vd.

With the teenager's body discovered in the singer's vehicle while he was reportedly performing in Minneapolis, the latest updates from the authorities paint a picture of brutality that has left the public reeling.

According to a report detailing the bone-chilling revelations, the state of the remains is so severe that it threatens to stall the pursuit of justice.

Forensic Nightmares in the D4vd-Celeste Rivas Case

The condition in which Rivas-Hernandez was found has presented the L.A. County Medical Examiner with a nearly impossible task. TMZ recently reported that because the body had been frozen, determining the medical cause of death might never happen.

Sources who confided in the outlet provided descriptions that are nothing short of horrendous. The young girl was found decapitated with her limbs removed and cut into multiple pieces, while her torso remained intact. Identification was only possible due to a distinct 'Shhh' tattoo on her index finger, a grim marker that matched images of the missing teen.

To add to the horror, reports indicate that all of the body parts were 'partially frozen' and were essentially thawing in the trunk of D4vd's car when discovered. While the Robbery Homicide Division of the LAPD is investigating the D4vd-Celeste Rivas case as a homicide, the forensic evidence—or lack thereof due to the freezing—means establishing the official cause of death 'will most likely be undetermined'.

The Freezer Evidence in the D4vd-Celeste Rivas Inquiry

Investigators are now scrutinising the appliances accessible to the singer, looking for links to the state of the body. TMZ reported that the singer's rental home featured a kitchen equipped with a large KitchenAid freezer/refrigerator.

The specifications of this appliance have become a focal point of the investigation; the height of the freezer is around 74 inches with a width of 14 inches and a depth of 27 inches, give or take. Crucially, the temperature of the appliance can go as low as minus eight degrees Fahrenheit.

Given the report that Rivas was 5'4″ and 120 lbs, and considering the dismemberment, it is quite possible her body would have fit in the freezer with the shelves removed. Furthermore, internet sleuths and police are examining a resurfaced video from 4 September 2024.

In the footage, D4vd was seen in a different house with an appliance box behind him that seems to be a convertible chest/freezer with a removable storage basket and a capacity of seven cubic feet.

This sighting aligns with the timeframe when Rivas was last seen. Authorities reported that the singer travelled to a remote area of Santa Barbara County in Spring 2025 in the middle of the night. He allegedly spent hours there, and authorities believe that this may be where Rivas was dismembered.

New reports indicate that homicide detectives are using Tesla telemetry data and mobile phone pings to map this journey, which has led them to identify a second individual. This theory suggests D4vd's accomplice, whose movements were tracked via digital footprints alongside the vehicle, may have been the one to assist in the disposal.

Lack of Cooperation Stalls D4vd-Celeste Rivas Investigation

Despite the mounting evidence and public outrage, the legal process is facing significant hurdles regarding the suspect. D4vd is apparently 'not cooperating' with investigators, a source told PEOPLE. This update contradicts previous claims from outlets like Variety and the singer's own representatives that reported Burke was 'fully cooperating' with authorities.

The source further claimed that despite the severity of the crimes he or his accomplices may have committed, the police have yet to interview Burke. Although he has been identified as a suspect following the discovery of the body in his Tesla while he was on tour, procedural constraints remain. The source added that no charges or arrests can be pursued until further findings, such as the cause of death and toxicology report, are available.

As a police source stated, 'We are working to determine if her death was a murder or something else'. The timeline of the tragedy remains broad, with police noting, 'Springtime is the closest we've come to determining the time of her death. Not before that'.

Detectives are currently operating under the theory that the body may have been stored for months before being moved to the vehicle days prior to its discovery.

The revelations in the D4vd-Celeste Rivas case have exposed a level of brutality that challenges the very capacity of forensic science to deliver answers. With the investigation now spanning digital footprints, a potential second suspect, and a grim timeline stretching back to the spring, the path to justice for Celeste Rivas-Hernandez remains fraught with uncertainty.

As detectives attempt to piece together the events surrounding that midnight journey to Santa Barbara, the silence from the primary suspect only deepens the mystery. The world watches on, waiting to see if science and detective work can overcome the calculated efforts to erase the truth.