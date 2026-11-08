President Donald Trump claimed he had offered UFC chief Dana White the job of White House press secretary just days after a bruising midterm election loss, prompting one activist to say he was 'spiraling into severe psychosis' and a former aide to suspect he was trolling.

Republicans had lost both chambers of Congress in Tuesday's midterm elections, and Trump was already reshaping his team. Susie Wiles left the White House on Friday, with Stephen Miller due to succeed her as chief of staff on Monday.

Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday that he had asked White to take over the briefing room podium. He also requested that White bring six mixed martial arts fighters with him as assistants. It remains unclear whether Trump meant the offer seriously. CNN reported, citing a source familiar with the matter, that White had declined the offer. The UFC chief nevertheless said he planned to meet Trump at the White House on Monday.

How Donald Trump's Former Aide Read the Offer

Alyssa Farah Griffin, now a co-host of The View, served as White House communications director under Trump. Even if her former boss meant the post as a joke, Griffin questioned how he was spending his time after Tuesday's defeat.

'Going to go ahead and assume this is Trump trolling. An interesting use of his time post midterms loss.'

Stewartson, an anti-disinformation activist, also linked the post to the election. He blamed the midterm losses for what he saw as a change in Trump's mental state. He wrote, 'His narcissistic injury from the midterms has shattered any remaining boundaries between his delusions and the real world.' The account cites no medical assessment.

Hugo Lowell of The Guardian drew attention to how quickly the offer had followed the chief of staff's departure. 'Susie Wiles has not even been gone for a day,' he wrote. Progressive activist Melanie D'Arrigo offered a broader judgement. 'We're living at the intersection of the darkest of times and the dumbest of times,' she wrote.

Why Donald Trump Turned to a Longtime Friend

White has run the UFC for more than two decades and has long supported Trump. He is not a fighter himself, though the president drew on the language of the sport in the opening line of his announcement.

'I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States,' Trump wrote.

An image accompanying the post depicted White at the podium in the White House briefing room. In the closing lines, Trump explained why he wanted the fighters there, then addressed his friend directly. 'We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left. Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job!'

Six Fighters on Donald Trump's Wish List

Photographs of the six fighters appeared alongside the image of White. 'I have requested that he bring with him assistants, even though some are not from our Country,' Trump wrote before listing the people he had in mind.

First came Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov, both from Dagestan in Russia. Trump went on to name Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier and Amanda Nunes, who is Brazilian. The last name on his list was 'Kayla Harris', an apparent reference to Kayla Harrison, the two-time Olympic judo champion.