Former Donald Trump health adviser Calley Means has accused ex-White House chief of staff Susie Wiles of obstructing public health reforms to secure industry donations.

The allegations, aired on Joe Rogan's podcast on Friday, 6 November, triggered denials from Wiles and other presidential allies, exposing divisions within Trump's Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement.

The clash followed the 3 November midterm elections, when Democrats won control of both congressional chambers. Their majorities begin in January 2027, potentially giving lawmakers new opportunities to examine the administration's health policies.

Calley Means' 'Sugar Money' Allegation Draws Denials

Calley Means, a former adviser to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., alleged Wiles opposed certain MAHA initiatives because Republicans needed sugar-industry donations.

Recalling what he described as a private conversation, Means quoted Wiles as saying, 'I need sugar money'. His account has not been independently verified.

Wiles denied the allegations. White House spokeswoman Allison Schuster separately rejected claims of outside interference, saying industry groups had not been allowed to influence administration decisions.

Means also accused James Blair, who moved from a deputy White House chief of staff role into Trump's political operation, of favouring special interests. Blair disputed the accusations and considered legal action. The Associated Press reported that it reviewed messages in which Blair warned Means against making defamatory statements.

Means criticised Wiles' association with her former lobbying firm, Ballard Partners. Its founder, Brian Ballard, separately denied communicating with senior White House officials about glyphosate and other policy matters raised in the dispute.

Trump announced on 6 November that Stephen Miller would succeed Wiles, with the change taking effect on Monday, 9 November. Wiles had resigned the previous day, before the podcast's release. No established evidence links Means' allegations to the staffing decision.

Donald Trump's MAHA Supporters Question EPA Progress

The feud has sharpened frustrations among some MAHA supporters who expected stronger action on pesticides, processed foods and drinking-water contamination after Kennedy endorsed Trump in 2024.

Some activists argue that agricultural and chemical industry interests have gained too much influence over environmental policymaking.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin promised a formal MAHA agenda in December 2025, but it had not appeared by the summer.

The EPA described MAHA as continuing work rather than a single published plan. The agency did take a preliminary step in April, including microplastics on a draft list of drinking-water contaminants requiring further study. The proposal did not impose enforceable limits, leaving campaigners questioning the pace of reform.

Zen Honeycutt, founder of Moms Across America, told AP that Means was expressing frustrations shared by some MAHA supporters.

She welcomed Miller's appointment but maintained that the movement should not belong to any political party.

Kennedy also welcomed Miller's promotion, describing him as one of the administration's strongest MAHA supporters.

Democrats Face a Political Dilemma Over Trump's MAHA Coalition

Honeycutt met Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in July to discuss environmental concerns, including glyphosate and artificial intelligence data centres. The meeting did not establish a formal political alliance.

During a CBS Face the Nation interview on Sunday, 8 November, Means suggested Democrats and MAHA advocates could cooperate on shared priorities. He also acknowledged that he did not know whether his criticism influenced Wiles' departure.

Democrats could pursue investigations after taking control of Congress in January. Yet scrutiny of Kennedy's vaccine policies and reductions in scientific research could alienate supporters who still regard him as central to the movement.