UFC president and chief executive Dana White has confirmed he will meet US President Donald Trump on Monday, 9 November 2026, to discuss an offer to become the next White House press secretary.

White, 57, announced the planned meeting during a news conference in London on Saturday, 7 November, after Trump publicly offered him the position in a Truth Social post.

'I'm flying to Washington, DC, right now,' White told reporters. 'I'm going to meet with [Trump] on Monday, so I'm sure I'll have more to talk about after that.'

Trump Publicly Offers White Press Secretary Position

Trump announced the offer in a Truth Social post, describing White as a 'violent Fighter and Warrior' and encouraging him to become the administration's chief spokesperson.

'I have requested that he bring with him assistants, even though some are not from our Country, of Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Kayla Harris,' Trump wrote.

'We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left. Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job!' he added.

Trump's reference to 'Kayla Harris' appears to mean mixed martial artist Kayla Harrison, one of the fighters named in the post.

According to the Associated Press (AP), White was in London for a boxing event when journalists questioned him about Trump's offer.

Asked how he would balance the potential government position with his existing responsibilities in combat sports, White replied: 'Yeah, I got a lot of jobs already.'

He declined to discuss his previous conversations with Trump, saying he would have more to share after their meeting.

Before the news conference, White also shared an Instagram Stories photograph of himself standing behind the lectern in the White House press briefing room, captioned 'On to the next chapter', according to People magazine.

White's Existing Business Commitments

White's potential move into the White House would represent a significant change from his longstanding career in combat sports.

As UFC president and chief executive, he leads the organisation and remains involved in its international expansion. He is also involved in Zuffa Boxing, a joint venture between TKO Group Holdings and Saudi-backed Sela.

During the London news conference, White discussed ambitions to expand Zuffa Boxing internationally and organise more events around the world, the AP reported.

White House Press Secretary Position Remains Uncertain

The potential appointment comes amid changes in Trump's administration following the 3 November midterm elections, in which Democrats secured control of both chambers of Congress.

Trump announced on 6 November that Stephen Miller would replace Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff, with the appointment taking effect on 9 November.

The administration has also experienced changes in its communications team. Karoline Leavitt left the press secretary position at the end of August, while Katie Zacharia's tenure lasted just five days in October.

According to the AP, the administration remains without a permanent chief spokesperson.

White has maintained a close relationship with Trump for years, publicly supporting his political campaigns and speaking at the Republican National Conventions in 2016 and 2020. He also introduced Trump at the 2024 convention.