UFC president and CEO Dana White appeared to acknowledge President Donald Trump's offer to become White House press secretary on Saturday, 7 November. White reportedly shared an Instagram Story showing himself behind the White House briefing room lectern, captioned 'On to the next chapter'. However, his response stopped short of confirming whether he would accept the job.

For context, Trump's public invitation followed weeks of uncertainty over the position after Katie Zacharia's departure in October. The president also announced another senior personnel change on Friday, naming Stephen Miller to replace White House chief of staff Susie Wiles.

White's brief Instagram message offered no explanation. Was he signalling a genuine career move or playing along with a longtime friend's unusual invitation? Neither possibility has been confirmed.

Donald Trump Calls Dana White a 'Violent Fighter and Warrior'

In a post, Trump announced that he had offered White the press secretary position, describing the UFC executive as a 'violent Fighter and Warrior'.

The president also requested that White bring several mixed martial arts figures as assistants. He acknowledged that some were not from the United States.

'We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left,' Trump wrote.

He followed the remark with a direct appeal to White.

'Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job!'

Trump did not explain what responsibilities the proposed assistants would undertake. No official appointment or acceptance was confirmed in the supplied material.

White's reported Instagram response added another layer of uncertainty. The image placed him behind a lectern associated with daily White House briefings, but it did not establish that he had accepted the position.

The White House and UFC had not immediately responded to requests for comment when the original report was published.

Dana White's White House Offer Follows Another Trump Staff Shake-Up

The press secretary position became vacant on 16 October after Zacharia left just five days into her tenure as Karoline Leavitt's replacement.

Zacharia's first and only briefing lasted approximately six minutes. During that appearance, she reportedly answered questions from three conservative news outlets.

Trump subsequently told reporters that he had questioned whether the job suited her.

'I just spoke to her about it. I said, 'Katie, is this for you?'' he said outside the White House on 16 October.

The latest offer followed Trump's announcement that Miller would replace Wiles as chief of staff. It also arrived days after Democrats secured control of both congressional chambers in the 3 November midterm elections.

White's connection to Trump stretches back well before the current administration.

During Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, White publicly praised him as a supporter of the UFC when the organisation was struggling for recognition.

'Nobody took us seriously. Nobody. Except Donald Trump,' White said at the time.

Their relationship remained visible in June 2026, when Trump hosted UFC Freedom 250 on the White House's South Lawn to mark his 80th birthday.

White's Instagram Story nevertheless left one important question unanswered. Whether the UFC chief intends to exchange the fight business for the White House briefing room remains unclear.

Who Is Dana White? His UFC Career, Net Worth and Longstanding Friendship With Donald Trump

Dana White, 57, is an American businessman who has served as president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) since 2001 and is now its CEO. He helped persuade brothers Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta to purchase the struggling mixed martial arts organisation for $2 million in 2001.

Under his leadership, the UFC expanded into a global sporting business before being sold for approximately $4 billion in 2016. White remained in charge following the sale and later joined Meta's board of directors.

White's success has also made him one of the wealthiest figures in combat sports. Forbes estimated his net worth at more than $600 million (approximately £460 million) in February 2025, although his current fortune has not been independently confirmed.

Much of his wealth stems from his reported ownership stake in the UFC and the company's 2016 sale. Beyond business, White has maintained a longstanding friendship with Trump, publicly supporting his presidential campaigns and praising his early backing of the UFC.