UFC chief Dana White has reportedly turned down Donald Trump's proposal to become White House press secretary, just hours after the former president publicly announced the offer on Truth Social on Saturday. A separate account, however, suggested the pair could still meet to discuss the idea in person the following week.

Trump and White have a longstanding relationship dating back to the UFC's expansion under Zuffa LLC. The president's latest proposal would bring the executive into his administration, with several prominent UFC figures also named as potential assistants.

One account attributed White's refusal to a person familiar with the matter. Another reported plans for an in-person meeting. Neither reported that White had accepted the position, leaving his final response to Trump's public appeal unclear.

Dana White Offered Briefing Role in Trump's Public Appeal

Trump announced the approach in a Truth Social post that described White in terms associated with combat sports, then urged him to accept the press secretary position.

'I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States', Trump posted.

He requested that White bring assistants including Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier and Amanda Nunes. Trump also noted that some of his proposed assistants were not from the United States.

'We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left. Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job!', he continued.

Steven Cheung supported the proposal in a response to Trump's post. 'Hell yeah! Do it, @DanaWhite!', he wrote.

Trump's announcement described an offer, rather than an appointment White had accepted. The closing appeal requested his agreement, while Cheung's enthusiastic response did not establish whether the UFC executive intended to take the role.

Conflicting Reports Over Dana White's Reaction

A person familiar with the matter reportedly indicated that White had 'declined the unorthodox idea'. No direct statement from White confirming that refusal accompanied the account.

A separate report suggested the approach remained open for discussion. It stated that White would meet Trump in person to discuss the offer.

The accounts did not resolve whether the reported refusal was final. Nor did the report of a meeting establish that White would accept a position in the administration.

White also reportedly posted an AI-generated image depicting himself at a podium in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room, accompanied by the caption, 'On to the next chapter'.

The artificial image placed him in the setting associated with the proposed job, but the caption did not explicitly confirm either acceptance or rejection. It offered no explanation of how the post related to the reported refusal or planned discussions.

Long-Running Ties Behind Trump's Dana White Approach

Trump's connection with White included support for the UFC's events. After Zuffa LLC acquired the organisation from Semaphore Entertainment Group in 2001, Trump permitted multiple fight events at the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The president has continued attending UFC cards. His appearances have included UFC 327 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, UFC 316 in Newark and UFC 314 in Miami with his granddaughter, Kai.

He also attended UFC 309 in New York City in November 2024 and UFC 302 in Newark in June 2024. Earlier appearances included UFC 299 in Miami in March 2024 and UFC 290 in Las Vegas in July 2023.

White recalled Trump's early backing during an interview with Lara Trump, describing support that continued as the organisation expanded.

'Now we've broken most venue records all over the world', White told her. 'He was the first guy to always reach out and was always supportive. He's been a good guy to me for a long time'.