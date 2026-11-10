UFC president and chief executive Dana White called Donald Trump 'the toughest, most resilient human being that I've ever met in my entire life' when asked who would win a hypothetical cage fight against former president Joe Biden at a White House briefing in Washington on Monday, 9 November.

The exchange followed Trump's post on Truth Social on Saturday, in which he said he had offered White the job of White House press secretary. Trump said on Sunday that he had been joking, then invited his longtime friend into the briefing room the following day to discuss the episode.

The reporter's question briefly turned the discussion from the supposed appointment to a hypothetical sporting contest. White was asked to imagine that Trump and Biden were the same age and weight.

White Praises Trump's Resilience, Not His Fighting Skills

White did not compare the two men's fighting techniques or physical abilities. Instead, he spoke about Trump's character, saying: 'the toughest, most resilient human being that I've ever met in my entire life.'

White recalled questioning why Trump continued in politics despite the challenges he faced. He also referred to the assassination attempt in 2024, saying it had reinforced his view of Trump's resilience.

The UFC executive described Trump as a 'one of one unique human being', but did not offer a technical assessment of how either man might perform in a cage.

Asked whether Trump would win by knockout, White replied: 'It would be very bad.' He did not specify a method of victory. No actual bout was announced or discussed as a planned event.

Dana White Rejects White House Role After Trump's Joke

Trump and White have been friends for decades. Trump regularly attends UFC events, while White has spoken at three Republican National Conventions.

Trump said the idea of appointing White had occurred to him during a difficult day dealing with the press. He acknowledged that people had taken his comments seriously and that both men had received numerous enquiries about the supposed offer.

'I was sort of kidding,' Trump said as he explained why he had brought White before reporters.

White said he had been attending a Zuffa Boxing event in London when Trump called to tell him about the announcement. He described the attention that followed as 'insane' and made clear that he was not interested in a political role.

'I have zero political aspirations,' White told the briefing.

The weekend exchange had already prompted online jokes. White shared an edited image showing himself behind the White House briefing podium, accompanied by the caption 'On to the next chapter.'

Trump also shared an animated video portraying White as press secretary, with fictional versions of UFC fighters attacking reporters during a staged briefing. The clip was a cartoon, not footage of a real confrontation.

White said he had not immediately rejected the apparent offer publicly because he wanted Trump to clarify his remarks first.

Towards the end of Monday's appearance, Trump raised the question again, asking whether White wanted the press secretary position or preferred to remain at the UFC.

White thanked him before answering: 'I do not want to be in politics. No.'

'I am devastated to hear this,' Trump replied, before beginning to end the briefing.