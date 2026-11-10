Donald Trump faced online criticism after Call to Activism shared remarks in which he called CNN journalist Kaitlan Collins a 'loser' during a White House press conference. One commenter described his behaviour as 'disgusting'.

The exchange followed earlier public clashes between the president and Collins, including personal insults directed at her during briefings. Trump had previously called the CNN journalist a 'low-IQ person', according to accounts of their exchanges.

The latest criticism focused on remarks reproduced in a post by Call to Activism on X. They targeted Collins and CNN's ratings, and also referred to someone identified as Massie. The passage distinguishes between Trump's comments about the journalist and his description of Massie.

Donald Trump Calls Collins a 'Loser'

🚨Trump’s press conference descends into absolute pandemonium as he attacks Kaitlan Collins:



TRUMP: “Massie's a loser, just like you're a loser at CNN, just like your ratings are a loser. Massie is a loser, stone cold loser.”



He’s losing his mind over what’s happening and it’s… pic.twitter.com/R6XeLGUDMM — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) November 9, 2026

Call to Activism quoted Trump as saying, 'Massie's a loser, just like you're a loser at CNN, just like your ratings are a loser. Massie is a loser, stone cold loser'.

In the passage, Trump called Collins a loser at CNN before returning to his criticism of Massie. The phrase 'stone cold loser' referred to Massie, rather than Collins. Trump also insulted CNN's ratings, but the reported remarks included no audience figures.

The extract does not include the question immediately preceding Trump's comments or Collins's response. It therefore provides only part of the exchange and does not show what prompted his remarks or how the press conference proceeded afterwards.

Call to Activism described the encounter as a press conference descending into 'absolute pandemonium'. Its post also stated, 'He's losing his mind over what's happening and it's glorious.'

Online Critics Object to Trump's Remarks

Responses reproduced alongside the account criticised the president's language and questioned whether anyone had challenged him during the encounter. The objections included both concern about his treatment of Collins and criticism of the personal nature of his comments.

One commenter wrote, 'Someone finally say something to him! This behavior is disgusting. You're the loser Trump.'

Another questioned whether anyone present had intervened, writing, 'Did anyone call him on this unacceptable disrespect?'

The comments convey individual reactions to the reported exchange. They do not establish how widely those views were shared, and the available material does not provide an independently verified measure of public opinion.

Some criticism also concerned what commenters viewed as repeated attention towards Collins. One response stated, 'His obsession with Collins is deeply disturbing and uncalled for.'

The description of an 'obsession' reflects that commenter's opinion. It does not establish Trump's motives, while the post's language about his state of mind likewise represents the account's assessment rather than a verified finding.

Earlier Clashes Between Trump and Collins

The account places the latest remarks within a history of contentious encounters between Trump and the CNN journalist. It describes earlier public insults, although the extract does not supply dates for those incidents or the latest press conference.

Other reactions expressed support for Collins's work. The available material does not reproduce her question, so those comments cannot establish precisely what she challenged Trump about during this particular exchange.

One commenter wrote, 'Trump always crashes out whenever a strong woman calls him out on his stupidity. It's glorious.'