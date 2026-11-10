Dana White told Donald Trump he had 'zero political aspirations' after the president invited the UFC chief to take the White House press secretary's podium during a surprise briefing in Washington on Monday, 9 November. Trump said he was 'devastated' before ending the exchange.

For context, Trump had floated White's name on Truth Social on Saturday, 7 November, while the White House was without a permanent press secretary. He later said the suggestion was a joke. That clarification did not prevent him from inviting his longtime friend to address reporters from the briefing room.

A Joke Turns Into a Press-Room Exchange

White appeared alongside Trump in the James Brady Press Briefing Room, where the president introduced him and praised him for building the UFC. Then Trump handed him the floor.

'I've always wanted to do this. Who has the first question?' White asked, drawing laughter.

The exchange shifted when reporters began questioning the mixed martial arts executive. White made his position clear. 'I have zero political aspirations,' he said, according to a transcript of the White House briefing.

White explained that he had been attending a Zuffa Boxing event in London when Trump called about the announcement. 'The last 24 hours of my life has been insane,' he told reporters.

He also said he did not advise Trump on political decisions. He answered a question about baseball great Pete Rose.

Trump later returned to the job offer after addressing questions about domestic and international affairs. He asked White whether he wanted the press secretary position or preferred to remain with the 'ridiculous UFC'. White thanked him for the offer and repeated that politics was not for him.

'I am devastated to hear this. Goodbye, everybody,' Trump replied.

Trump's Dana White Press Secretary Joke Followed a White House Vacancy

The episode began with Trump's Saturday post claiming that White had been offered the job. He also proposed several UFC fighters as White's assistants, including Khabib Nurmagomedov and Amanda Nunes.

The deliberately improbable staffing plan became part of the president's explanation for why the announcement was meant as humour.

White also shared an AI-generated image of himself at the White House lectern on Instagram. Its caption read 'On to the next chapter.' The post encouraged speculation, but confirmed no appointment.

On Sunday, 8 November, Trump told reporters he had been 'only kidding.' White's Monday visit, he said, had already been arranged for unrelated business.

Nevertheless, the prospect attracted attention because the press secretary's office had remained vacant following Katie Zacharia's departure in October.

Zacharia left after five days in the role, following Karoline Leavitt's departure in August. Neither Trump's weekend comments nor Monday's appearance identified a replacement.

White, meanwhile, remains closely associated with the UFC and has supported Trump at successive Republican conventions.

Their relationship stretches back decades, including UFC events staged at Trump's former Atlantic City casino. In June, a UFC event was held on the White House South Lawn.

At Monday's briefing, however, White drew a line between supporting the president and becoming an administration official.