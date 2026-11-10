Conservative activist Laura Loomer asked why Democratic US Representative Ilhan Omar was 'still not in jail' after Omar gave an election-night speech in Somali, days before Vice President JD Vance warned that the Trump administration would pursue people he called 'fraudsters'.

Loomer made the remark on Friday, 6 November 2026, citing Omar's use of Somali at a celebration following her re-election in Minnesota.

The exchange came weeks after federal agents searched Omar's Washington home on 12 October under a court-authorised warrant. The Justice Department confirmed the search was part of a criminal investigation.

Sources familiar with the case said investigators were examining allegations involving immigration paperwork. Omar has denied wrongdoing, and no criminal charges against her had been announced.

Vance accompanied his warning on X with a photograph of President Donald Trump at the Resolute Desk, surrounded by officials. 'Friendly reminder to the fraudsters: At President Trump's directive, we're coming for you and bringing you to justice,' he wrote. His post did not name Omar or specify who he was referring to.

Targeting the Somali-Language Speech

Quoting Vance's post, Loomer replied: 'Except Ilhan Omar I guess. Who just gave her election night speech in Somali and still isn't in jail.'

Omar had addressed supporters in Somali at an election-night gathering at Karmel Mall in Minneapolis on 3 November. She won another term representing Minnesota's 5th Congressional District, receiving approximately 76.5 per cent of the vote, according to unofficial election results.

Loomer's post linked Omar's speech to Vance's warning but did not set out an allegation of fraud connected to the speech. Speaking Somali is not itself a crime. The post supplied no evidence that Omar's use of the language was connected to any alleged offence.

Vance had previously accused Omar of immigration fraud, allegations she has rejected. His 6 November message did not say whether it referred to Omar or to the existing investigation. The investigation's existence does not establish that she committed a crime.

Earlier Attacks on Ilhan Omar

Four days earlier, on 2 November, Loomer criticised Omar for supporting Abdul El-Sayed, then the Democratic candidate for a US Senate seat in Michigan. El-Sayed won the 3 November election and is now senator-elect.

Omar had described El-Sayed as 'an incredible fighter for Michiganders' and urged supporters to disregard what she called 'noise from shills for AIPAC', referring to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

In response, Loomer labelled Omar a 'Somali fraudster' and called El-Sayed her 'fellow jihadist'. Her post provided no evidence for either accusation.

Loomer also urged conservative lawmakers to demand a 'Muslim ban in America' and suggested Americans should check their distance from nearby mosques, which she associated with 'enemy combatants'.

Reuters reported on 31 August that Loomer's posts included racialised and sexist insults aimed at Omar, Representative Ayanna Pressley, former representative Cori Bush and Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Reuters described Loomer as a Trump ally who travelled with him during his 2024 campaign but held no formal position in the administration.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore, Representative Rashida Tlaib and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries condemned her rhetoric. Former Republican representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also criticised her. Jeffries called Loomer a 'stone-cold racist'.