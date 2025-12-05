Victoria Beckham's fashion label is facing renewed scrutiny, with insiders claiming David Beckham is encouraging his wife to consider selling the company after years of financial strain.

According to recent industry reports, the brand's rising losses, liquidity pressures and outstanding bank obligations have pushed the business to a critical crossroads nearly two decades after its launch.

While sales have grown steadily, documents filed in 2024 reveal sustained pre-tax losses and an injection of £6.2 million from shareholders to keep the company operational. Sources suggest David now believes the label's future may lie in a sale—an idea that has shaken the couple's long-standing partnership, both personally and professionally.

Why The Brand Is Under Pressure

A mixed reality was presented in the company's financials in 2024. On the one hand, the business recorded its fourth year of revenue growth, with sales reaching £112.7 million, indicating strong demand for its clothing and beauty lines.

Conversely, the company has also increased pre-tax losses and severe liquidity issues in its accounts. This year, shareholders invested £6.2 million to keep the business operating.

The business has since incurred additional liabilities, incurred expanded losses, and has an unfavourable net worth, according to one source.

Furthermore, the company is skating through a bank loan repayment period, which has put it under strain and raised concerns about its future survival.

Personal Toll and Public Confession: The Beckhams Open Up

During an interview for a new documentary series, Victoria acknowledged that the fight had taken a toll on her. She remembered a time when the business was losing tens of millions of dollars. Revealing how devastated she felt, she said: 'I felt like a firefighter. We were 10s of millions in the red.'

She also mentioned that it would add the pressure of having her husband as a business partner: 'Yes I'm going home to my husband, but I'm going home to my business partner as well. And so I would talk to him about it. I had to. He was invested. And I hated it. I absolutely hated it.'

David Beckham confessed that these discussions left him broken, and when it came to justifying the continued infusion of more money, it became even more difficult. He said: 'So for her to have to come to me and say, 'Can I have some... we need some more money. The business needs more money,' that was hard for both of us because I didn't have the money to keep doing this and eventually I was like, 'This cannot continue'.'

What Selling Could Look Like, And What's At Stak e

According to industry insiders quoted in the reports, the Beckhams might demand approximately £350 million for the brand, but they also consider that this price is 'ambitious.'

The brand was first released in 2008, and the label has survived several years of economic hardships despite the critical hype. The move into leather goods and beauty allegedly stabilised its sales, yet the profitability has yet to be realised.

Some buyers may find the brand's costs, overheads, and ambition to be too high, according to critics. However, fans note the recognisability of its brand worldwide, its success in its beauty line and a future Netflix documentary series.

In Victoria's case, selling would mean losing something very personal to her. This is a brand she has been working on for nearly twenty years. However, for David, it can mean safeguarding family wealth in a more general sense and reducing personal financial risk.

What This Means for Celebrity-Branded Labels

The circumstances make it clear how dangerous the celebrity fashion houses are. Despite the growth, glamour, and good name recognition, this would not ensure sustainability even in such circumstances, when losses mount year after year.

When it comes to other celebrity-endorsed brands, the dilemma of the Beckhams serves as a warning: a brand's perception can mask significant financial burdens, and individual pride can conflict with the realities of business.

What is now essential is not creativity or brand cachet but good financials, investor confidence, and readiness to make hard decisions when the books go red.

The Next Chapter: Sell, Restructure Or Persevere?

The decision can be made sooner rather than later, as insiders claim that David Beckham urges it to be taken. The question of whether the brand will attract a buyer willing to pay a premium or will be restructured, downscaled, or merged remains to be determined.

At this point, the Beckhams have to make one of the most difficult crossroads since the brand was established. They are forced to balance emotional history with financial viability, the absolute judgment of whether notoriety and glitz could overrule the bottom line.