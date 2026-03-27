Darius Acuff Jr. has emerged as one of the standout players of the 2026 NCAA March Madness tournament, combining on-court performance with a commercial milestone. The Arkansas freshman guard has been widely featured during the tournament following a series of high-scoring performances that helped his team reach the Sweet 16.

Acuff has signed a signature shoe deal with Reebok, becoming the first NCAA men's basketball player to receive such an agreement with a major US brand while still in college. The deal was confirmed by Reebok's head of basketball, Jide Osifeso.

The combination of tournament performances and the endorsement announcement has increased attention on the player ahead of a potential NBA draft entry.

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60 Points in Two Games

Acuff has played a central role in Arkansas' progression during the tournament. He has scored 60 points across his first two NCAA tournament games, the highest total by a Southeastern Conference (SEC) player at that stage, surpassing a record previously held by Pat Riley, according to ESPN.

He is also one of only two players in the past 50 years to average at least 30 points and five assists across his first two tournament games, alongside Billy Donovan. The scoring output has been supported by consistent playmaking, with Acuff contributing assists in key possessions during both games.

Arkansas' progression to the Sweet 16 has increased exposure for the guard, with performances during this stage of the tournament often carrying additional weight in draft evaluations.

Consecutive 20-Point, 5-Assist Games

The Arkansas guard has also joined a limited group of players to achieve consecutive NCAA tournament games with at least 20 points and five assists as a freshman. The only other player to reach that mark since 1973 is Chris Paul.

Across the season, Acuff was named SEC Player of the Year and became the first player to lead the conference in both points and assists per game since Pete Maravich in 1969–70. Photographs from both regular season and tournament play have documented these milestones.

These achievements place him among the most productive freshman guards in the conference in recent years.

First NCAA Player to Secure Signature Shoe With Reebok

Reebok said the agreement makes Acuff the first active NCAA men's player to receive a signature shoe from a major brand. The company has not released full financial details of the contract.

The deal also marks Reebok's return to signature basketball footwear, with Acuff becoming the first player to receive such a release from the brand since John Wall. Images linked to the announcement, including promotional materials and branded appearances, have circulated alongside game footage.

The agreement reflects changes in college athletics rules that now allow players to benefit from name, image and likeness rights while still competing at university level.

2026 NBA Draft Projection

Acuff is currently ranked No. 8 on the 2026 NBA draft board by ESPN analyst Jeremy Woo. His performances during March Madness are considered a key factor in that projection.

The guard's scoring and playmaking have drawn attention from scouts during the tournament, where performances are closely evaluated ahead of the draft. Strong performances in later rounds could influence his final draft position.