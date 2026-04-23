NFL fans rejoice the draft is finally here. From the New York Giants to the Arizona Cardinals to the Kansas City Chiefs teams around the league are preparing for a crucial first round draft night.

Analysts are also posting their final mock drafts and intel from around the league.

Intel From Teams Around the League.

Earlier today ESPN published some last minute intel about some teams around the league.

ESPN reporter Dan Graziano posted his last minute intel.

'My information indicates their most likely picks would be Love (if he's still there) or Ohio State safety Caleb Downs. Multiple people have told me they believe Downs would be the Giants' pick even ahead of linebacker Sonny Styles, Downs' college teammate. And I know the Giants like Tyson, but most of the people I've spoken to the past couple of days think the Giants would be more likely to wait and try to take him at No. 10.'

'And then there's the Ty Simpson factor. The Rams have been connected to the Alabama quarterback in league circles for a while now. It's an open secret that they like him. When they still had the No. 29 pick, they seemed like the team to watch for Simpson. But since No. 13 feels too soon to take him, that talk has quieted down. Now, many wonder if Simpson could tumble out of the first round entirely.'

'What I am told is that the Cowboys do not want to trade both No. 12 and No. 20 to move up for just one player. A small move up from No. 12 that doesn't involve No. 20 seems possible if they feel like one of their preferred targets is within range. But going all the way up into the top five or six picks doesn't sound to me like what they want to do.'

What About the Ever Popular Kansas City Chiefs?

The Chiefs had their first losing season since 2012 last year with an offense that lacked a deep route runner and a defense that could not get off the field on third down.

MVP and Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes also went down with a season ending injury in week 15.

The Chiefs have two first round picks this year; pick six and pick 29. They will likely pick a wide receiver with one of those picks and then go with a corner for the other considering they lost their top two corner in free agency.

How Will The Top Four Picks Play Out?

The Las Vegas Raiders have the the first overall pick and is widely expected to select National Champion and Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza. What comes in the next four picks are a mystery.

The New York Jets own the second pick and they are widely going to either draft Texas Tech pass rusher David Bailey or Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese. According to Dan Graziano 'Everything I've been told since the latter part of last week leads me to believe the Jets will select Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese with the second pick in the draft.'

For the third pick the Cardinals will probably pick Notre Dame runningback Jeremiyah Love. However if they want to be bold they might take Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson so be on the lookout for that one.

What the Tennessee Titans do with the fourth pick depends on the Cardinals. If Love is off the board they might trade down or take a defensive player like David Bailey or a wide receiver like Carnell Tate or Jordyn Tyson.