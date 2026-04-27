E.J. Smith, the son of Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith, has signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 NFL Draft, marking a new chapter in his pursuit of a professional career in American football.

Despite not hearing his name called across the three-day draft, the running back has secured an opportunity with one of the NFL's most competitive and successful franchises, where he will now aim to earn a place on the 53-man roster ahead of the new season.

Chiefs Secure E.J. Smith After NFL Draft Setback

The Kansas City Chiefs moved quickly to bring in E.J. Smith after the NFL Draft concluded, adding the running back to their roster as an undrafted free agent. The move gives Smith a chance to develop under head coach Andy Reid, a proven winner in the league, as he enters a highly competitive backfield. The Chiefs have regularly rotated players at running back in recent seasons, creating opportunities for new additions to compete for depth chart positions and special teams roles.

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Smith's signing is viewed as a low-risk addition with developmental upside, particularly given Kansas City's track record of maximising depth players in key positions.

Who Is E.J. Smith? Age, Background, and Football Pedigree

E.J. Smith, who turns 24 on 15 May, is a running back and the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith, the NFL's all-time leading rusher. His career has naturally attracted attention due to his family name, though he has spent his collegiate years working to establish an independent football identity.

Smith played college football at both Stanford Cardinal and Texas A&M Aggies, appearing in 48 games across his career. During that time, he recorded 969 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, primarily operating in a rotational role rather than as a featured starter.

His time at both programmes gave him exposure to different offensive systems and responsibilities, with his role often centred on depth support, short-yardage carries, and situational contributions. While he did not produce headline-grabbing statistics at the college level, his experience across two major programmes helped develop his understanding of scheme versatility and backfield rotation duties.

Undrafted Free Agent Path to the Kansas City Chiefs

Despite pre-draft attention linked to his surname and collegiate background, E.J. Smith went unselected in all seven rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft. His transition into the undrafted free agent market was swift, with the Kansas City Chiefs moving to secure his services shortly after the event concluded.

The signing places him in direct competition for a roster spot during training camp, where performance and adaptability will determine whether he remains with the team into the regular season.

Competition in a Crowded Chiefs Running Back Room

Smith joins a Chiefs running back group that has seen significant turnover in recent seasons. The team continues to evaluate multiple options in the backfield, creating an open competition for depth roles. His pathway to the final roster will likely depend on his ability to contribute on special teams and demonstrate reliability during preseason opportunities.

The presence of established and emerging players means Smith will need to make an immediate impression during camp sessions.

Emmitt Smith's Guidance on Handling Expectations

Ahead of the draft, Emmitt Smith spoke to Fox News Digital about the pressures his son faces due to his legacy. He advised him to focus on personal development rather than external expectations, saying: 'You gotta run your race, and you gotta disregard what other people are saying.'

He added that players should focus on their own goals rather than outside pressure, reinforcing the importance of staying committed to individual development rather than comparisons to others in the sport.