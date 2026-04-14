Julian Casablancas has never been one to keep his politics off the stage. During The Strokes' long-awaited return to Coachella on 11 April — their first appearance at the California festival in 15 years — the frontman used his platform to take direct aim at two of the most talked-about subjects in America right now: the looming military draft and Jeff Bezos.

Addressing the crowd mid-set, Casablancas quipped, 'Are you excited for the draft? Oh, wait, not the NFL draft.' He then told festival-goers, 'In six months, I think everyone who's eligible for the military has to register. You guys excited?' He followed that up with a sardonic aside: 'Well, I hope to lead one of the Coachella units, the sexiest unit in our proud military, I'm sure. What in the 2026 is going on.' The remarks drew both laughs and knowing reactions from the crowd.

The Draft Debate

Casablancas' comments came at a charged moment. Automatic registration into Selective Service was mandated in December 2025, when President Donald Trump signed into law the fiscal year 2026 National Defence Authorisation Act. Under the new rule, men will be registered automatically within 30 days of their 18th birthdays, with the change set to take effect by December 2026.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump 'keeps his options on the table' when asked about the possibility of a return of the draft. Trump would, however, be required to get approval from Congress to enact a draft, which was last used during the Vietnam War. The announcement has nonetheless sparked widespread public debate, and Casablancas' on-stage remarks quickly circulated across social media after the performance.

A 'Crime' Shirt and a Bezos Dig

The draft was not the only target of Casablancas' commentary that evening. He wore a 'Crime' t-shirt that incorporated the Amazon Prime logo while he addressed the current political climate — which many took as a reference to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The shirt did not go unnoticed, with fans capturing it in videos and photos that spread widely online after the show.

Casablancas also poked fun at the evening's billing. The band joked of 'fulfilling our lifelong dream' of opening for Justin Bieber, with Casablancas telling the crowd, 'I'm here for [him], too,' referencing the Canadian pop star who headlined that same night.

Back After 15 Years

Beyond the political asides, the performance itself was a full-circle moment for the New York indie rock legends. The Strokes' Coachella appearance on Saturday, 11 April, saw the band deliver a 15-song performance that leaned heavily on early material and marked their first visit to the festival in 15 years. The setlist drew from their debut albums Is This It and Room on Fire, alongside tracks from First Impressions of Earth and 2020's The New Abnormal.

The band is preparing to release their Rick Rubin-produced seventh studio album, Reality Awaits, in June, and have already shared the lead single 'Going Shopping,' which was also performed during the set.

The timing of Casablancas' remarks — delivered to tens of thousands at one of the world's most watched music festivals — amplifies a policy debate that has already unsettled many young Americans. The nationwide measure has no direct connection to any ongoing conflict and was passed with bipartisan support, though renewed attention on the draft has grown amid the Trump administration's military posture. When artists with wide audiences speak on policy in real time, it shapes how the public engages with the issue — and Coachella, with its massive global reach, ensured these comments landed far beyond the desert.