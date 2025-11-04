Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston remain good friends following their split in 2018. According to recent reports, Theroux has also given his stamp of approval to Aniston's boyfriend, Jim Curtis.

The 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S.' actress posted a photo of Curtis on her Instagram account earlier this week. And eagle-eyed fans noticed that Theroux liked Aniston's post. Even though the actor did not post any comments on the snap, they are convinced that this is his way of approving the relationship.

Aniston and Theroux were married for three years. Previous reports claimed that the couple called it quits because they couldn't agree on where their living arrangements.

According to Page Six, Aniston was not a fan of living in New York, where Theroux owned a home.

Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux Are Good Friends

But even after their split, Aniston and Theroux stayed friends. In fact, Theroux supported Aniston after their dog died shortly after their divorce.

Throughout the years, Aniston and Theroux have also publicly gushed about each other. In 2014, the 'We Are the Millers' actress called her ex-husband 'beautiful.'

'He's just so beautiful and handsome to me, and I love that his eyeballs are so beautifully captured because those eyes just knock me out every day. He just gets better every year. He's just like a lost gem in the sand, and he's always been there and been brilliant, and now this is just in a different light,' she told WWD.

Theroux has also spoken positively about Aniston. During his interview with The Sunday Times, he called his ex-wife a proper bad-ass.

'Many people would have crumbled under some of the stresses that have been put on her. I'm very proud of her for that, for the way she handles herself,' Theroux said.

Reese Witherspoon Defends Jennifer Aniston

One of those stresses seemingly has to do with Aniston's very public split from Brad Pitt. In recent years, the exes have also stayed friends. However, rumors about them have never wavered.

Aniston's good friend, Reese Witherspoon, recently stressed that not all of the stories about Aniston and Pitt are true.

'She's not who people think she is — like, holding onto old things. She's not holding onto old things," Witherspoon said on the 'Armchair Expert,' via Fox News.

Aniston's relationship with Curtis is, perhaps, the first one that she has made public since her divorce from Pitt and Theroux. For many years, fans of Aniston have been rooting for her to find love again.

But the actress previously said that she's not in a rush to get married. However, this does not mean that she's not ready to fall in love again.

'I think I'm ready to share myself with another [person]. I didn't want to for a long time, and I loved really being my own woman without being a part of a couple. I've been a part of a couple since I was 20. So there was something really nice about taking the time,' Aniston said (via Cosmopolitan).