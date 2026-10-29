Kim Kardashian has revealed that her household has a 'lockdown' system to shield her four children from news stories about her and ex-husband Kanye West. The reality star detailed the unusual arrangement in Jonathan Van Meter's new book, Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future, explaining that a single text from her can trigger a 'lockdown' in which television and radio are switched off.

Kardashian said the measure is intended to help protect her children from stories about their family. She shares North, 13, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 7, with West. She said the system is specifically aimed at reducing the children's exposure to news coverage involving either parent.

How Kim Kardashian's 'Lockdown' Works

'My whole household knows what a "lockdown" means if I text it. Like, "We're on lockdown",' Kardashian said in the book. 'No TVs, just movies. No radio, just plug in a phone for music in the car,' she explained, adding that even SiriusXM is avoided because its presenters can discuss current events in real time.

Kardashian said the point is to ensure her children are not unnecessarily exposed to stories about their family. 'They don't have to be a party to this,' she said.

The comments offer a glimpse into how Kardashian manages her children's exposure to the intense media attention surrounding both parents.

Kim Kardashian says her household goes on "lockdown" to keep her four kids away from news about her and Kanye West:



“My whole household knows what a ‘lockdown’ means if I text it. Like, ‘We’re on lockdown.’ No TVs, just movies. No radio, just plug in a phone for music in the… pic.twitter.com/YMKCRfLSTX — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 28, 2026

Kardashian Reflects on Co-Parenting With West

Kardashian also addressed her relationship with West, saying she continues to worry about him despite the difficulties they have experienced. 'Oh, I worry about [Kanye] all day. All the time. That's the father of my kids, I'll never not worry about him,' she said. She added that her children would not know about those concerns, while acknowledging the challenge of co-parenting with someone she does not always get along with.

'I do everything in my power to forget about all the negative things that happened,' Kardashian said. She added that her therapist tells her that her 'boundaries have to go up', but said they manage to co-parent 'without too much conflict'.

Kardashian described their relationship as 'pretty smooth for a while', which she partly attributed to the fact that they do not speak frequently. She said they hug when they see each other.

Kardashian Encourages Ties With West's Family

Despite their complicated history, Kardashian said she remains close to West's family and wants their children to maintain those relationships. 'I'm really close with his family. I welcome anyone. I tell them all, open-door policy,' she said, encouraging relatives to visit, have dinner and spend time with the children.

'That's their family. So I encourage the relationship with their dad so much,' Kardashian added.

The reality TV star also said she and West have 'better communication' when it comes to North's music career. Because North's projects are largely music-related, Kardashian explained that she and West make a point of reaching agreement on projects before moving forward.

'With her, since it's more music-related, that is something that her dad and I have better communication about,' Kardashian said. 'We make sure that we're aligned and that she's in projects that we both approve.'